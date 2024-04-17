Imran Khan: As long as: Jailed former Pakistani PM Imran Khan warns army chief against detaining his wife | Asia News





Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi

Photo: Twitter

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has placed the blame for the imprisonment of his wife Bushra Bibi, General Asim Munir, on the army chief. The 49-year-old, who married the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief in 2018, was convicted in a corruption case and illegal marriage to Khan. She is currently detained at the couple's Bani Gala residence in Islamabad.

Imran Khan told reporters at Adiala Prison that General Asim Munir is directly responsible for the conviction of his third wife, Bushra Bibi. The former prime minister made several allegations on his official X account, formerly Twitter.

The 71-year-old PTI leader also warned Munir, saying the judge who convicted Bibi was forced to make the decision.

“General Asim Munir is directly involved in the sentence handed down to my wife. If anything happens to my wife, I will not leave Asim Munir, I will not leave Asim Munir as long as I am alive. I will denounce his unconstitutional steps and illegal,” Khan threatened.

The former prime minister further added that the country was governed under the 'law of the jungle' and this was done by the 'king of the jungle'.

“If the king of the jungle wants, all cases of Nawaz Sharif are pardoned, and when he wants, we are punished in three cases in five days,” Khan said.

Imran Khan further spoke about the decline of Pakistan's economy. He said stabilization would not come through loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but through investments.

“Due to the law of the jungle, there will be no investment in the country. It is a good thing that Saudi Arabia is coming, but the investments will come once the rule of law is restored in the country,” he said.

