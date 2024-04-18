Ram Navami 2024: Surya Tilak lights up Ram Lalla's forehead, PM Modi says emotional moment for me | Watch

The 'Surya tilak' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya took place on Wednesday noon on the occasion of Ram Navami. This is the first Ram Navami since the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram idol at Ayodhya Ram Mandir was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.

Surya Abhishek of Ram Lalla was made using high quality mirrors and lenses through which the rays of the sun were directed onto the forehead of the idol of Ram.

Read also | Live updates on Ram Navami 2024 celebrations

The Surya Tilak lasted for about 4 to 5 minutes when the rays of the sun were directly focused on the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol. The temple administration has stopped devotees from entering the sanctum sanctorum at the time of Surya Tilak to avoid overcrowding,” said Prakash Gupta, temple spokesperson. PTI.

Dr DP Kanungo, Chief Scientist at CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee, said the Surya Tilak of Ram Lalla was performed perfectly at 12 noon.

The basic objective of the Surya Tilak project is to focus on the 'tilak' on the forehead of the idol of Shri Ram on every day of Shri Ram Navami,” said Dr SK Panigrahi, Scientist at CSIR-CBRI Roorkee, who was also associated with the Surya Tilak project. project.

Prime Minister Modi also attended the Surya Tilak ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya Ram Temple after his Lok Sabha election rally in Nalbari, Assam.

Like millions of Indians, this is a very emotional moment for me. The grand Ram Navami in Ayodhya is historic. May this Surya Tilak bring energy to our lives and inspire our nation to reach new heights of glory,” the Prime Minister wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Ram Navami is one of the most celebrated festivals by the Hindu community which commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. This day has special significance for Hindus. This year, Ram Navami falls on April 17 and will mark the conclusion of the nine days of festivities. Maa Siddhidatri is worshiped on Maha Navami of Chaitra Navaratri.

Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Published: April 17, 2024, 02:02 PM IST

Topics that might interest you

