President Jokowi sends prayers to the Indonesian U-23 national team





SKOR.id – The President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI), Joko Widodo (Jokowi) supports the Indonesian U-23 national team by sending prayers from Gorontalo. The Indonesian U-23 national team will continue its struggle in the 2024 U-23 Asian Cup by facing Jordan U-23 on Sunday (21/4/2024) at 22:30 WIB. President Jokowi also prayed that Garuda Muda would achieve the best results in the match that determines qualification for Group A. “We pray for everyone, pray together that our national team, the Indonesian national under-23 team in the Asian Cup, can really dominate the field,” he said. “You can score as many goals as possible, there are no red cards,” added President Jokowi at the Kompi football field, Gorontalo, Sunday (21/4/2024). Previously, the seventh president of the Republic of Indonesia played football with several children on the field. The match would be a warm-up event to support the Indonesian U-23 national team who will compete at the Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Stadium, Qatar. Indonesian President Joko Widodo or Jokowi (green shirt) makes a statement to the media team after playing soccer with children at the soccer field in Kompi, Gorontalo town, Gorontalo province, April 21, 2024. ( Press, Media and Information Office of the Presidential Secretariat) “You have to be prepared, everything is prepared. The strategy is built, the players are all in good shape, skill“That’s also good,” President Jokowi said. “God willing, this afternoon's preparations in Gorontalo will have an impact on the match in Doha, Qatar, between the Indonesian U-23 national team and Jordan,” he explained. The match against the Jordan U-23 national team is important for Indonesia U-23 because it can determine whether they qualify for the quarterfinals. The Indonesian U-23 national team is in second place in Group A of the 2024 U-23 Asian Cup and needs at least one draw to qualify. Garuda Muda collected three points from two matches after losing 0-1 against Qatar U-23 national team and winning 1-0 against Australia U-23. Meanwhile, the Jordan U-23 national team is right behind them, in third place, with one point and still has a chance to qualify for the knockout stage. They must defeat the Indonesian U-23 national team, while another ticket to the quarter-finals of Group A was secured by Qatar U-23.

