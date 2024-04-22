Jokowi aims to increase corn production, reduce imports during Gorontalo visit





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi directly inspected the corn harvest in Boalemo Regency, Gorontalo, Monday, April 22, 2024. Jokowi hopes that corn production will continue to increase while imports will decrease. “We want to ensure that our corn production continues to increase,” Jokowi said in a video statement. The president noted that Indonesia's corn imports have been reduced to 400,000 to 450,000 tonnes from the initial 3.5 million tonnes. In 2023, the government imported 171,000 tonnes of corn out of the previously set quota of 250,000 tonnes of imported corn. In addition to highlighting production, Jokowi also noted corn prices during his visit to Gorontalo. The government recorded that corn prices last year could reach up to Rp 8,000 per kilogram, but have now fallen to between Rp 4,000 and 5,000. Jokowi aims to increase both production and sales prices for corn farmers. In the meantime, he believes Bulog's corn imports need to be reviewed. Jokowi arrived in Gorontalo on Sunday for a working visit. On this occasion, Jokowi inaugurated a number of infrastructures such as the Panua Pohuwato Airport and the highway in Dulupi District, Boalemo Regency. In his speech during the inauguration of the highway in Boalemo Regency, Jokowi highlighted the importance of road infrastructure to support local production such as coconut and corn. “If there are no roads here, where will you take coconut and corn production? Jokowi said, as quoted in a written statement from the Presidential Secretariat. DANIEL A. FAJRI Editors Choice: Jokowi visits Gorontalo for hearing on election dispute decision Click here has get the latest Tempo news on Google News

