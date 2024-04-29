



Top line: Antidepressants are not associated with increased risk of dementia, accelerated cognitive decline, or white and gray matter atrophy in adults without signs of cognitive impairment, a new study suggests. methodology: Researchers studied 5,511 people (58% women, mean age 71 years) in the Rotterdam Study, an ongoing prospective population-based cohort study.

Participants had no dementia at baseline and were monitored for dementia onset from baseline to 2018 using repeated cognitive assessments using the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE), Geriatric Mental Schedule, and MRI. .

Information on participants' antidepressant use was extracted from pharmacy records from 1992 to baseline (2002–2008).

During an average follow-up of 10 years, 12% of participants developed dementia. remove: Overall, 17% of participants had used antidepressants in the approximately 10 years prior to baseline, and 4.1% were also using antidepressants at baseline.

Baseline drug use was more common among women than men (21% vs. 18%), and use increased with age. From 2.1% of participants aged 45-50 he increased to 4.5% of participants aged 80 and older.

After adjusting for confounders, no association was found between antidepressant use and dementia risk (hazard ratio) [HR]1.14; 95% CI, 0.92-1.41), accelerated cognitive decline, or white and gray matter atrophy.

However, use of tricyclic antidepressants was associated with increased risk of dementia (HR, 1.12; 95% CI, 0.81 to 1.54) compared with use of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (HR, 1.12; 95% CI, 0.81 to 1.54). HR, 1.36; 95% CI, 1.01-1.83). in fact: “Prescribing antidepressants to older adults, especially those with some degree of cognitive impairment, can cause acute symptomatic anticholinergic effects that merit consideration in clinical practice, but our results suggest that antidepressant “This study shows that long-term use of 200% does not have lasting effects on cognition or brain health, which is more common in older adults with no signs of cognitive impairment,” the authors wrote. sauce: Frank J. Walters, MD, of the Radiology, Nuclear Medicine and Alzheimer Center, Department of Epidemiology, Erasmus University Medical Center, Rotterdam, Netherlands, is the study's senior author. Published online on April 1st Alzheimer's disease and dementia. Limitations: As a limitation, excluding participants with an MMSE <26 at baseline prevented reversal of causality (i.e., antidepressant use in response to depression during the prodromal stage of dementia). However, concerns were included that selection bias may have been introduced by ignoring the effect of antidepressant use during the prodromal stage of dementia. Target the baseline and exclude participants with lower education. Disclosure: This study was carried out as part of the Dutch Dementia Cohort Consortium, which receives funding from ZonMW Memorabel and Alzheimer Nederland in association with Delta Plan Dementia. Further funding was also obtained from Stichting Erasmus Trustfonds. This research was further supported by his 2020 NARSAD Young Investigator Grant from the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation. The authors report no conflicts of interest or relevant financial relationships.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/antidepressants-and-dementia-risk-reassuring-data-2024a100088s The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos