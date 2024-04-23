Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | All eyes on EC following PM Modi's 'hate speech'; Congress demands disqualification of these candidates





New Delhi: All eyes are on the Election Commission following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hate speech during an election rally with the Congress on Monday, demanding that candidates who create division among the people be disqualified as candidates . Parties like the CPI(M) and CPI(ML)L also joined in demanding action, including a ban on campaigning, against him, although the EC refused to say whether it had taken knowledge of the remarks and complaints and what action it proposes. take. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge demanded to meet Modi to hand over a copy of his party's manifesto, with the prime minister referring to the document to level allegations against him. Several concerned citizens also approached the electoral body against the community remarks. Insisting that Modi's remarks came amid unenthusiastic reports from the first phase of polling, the Congress said its candidates and workers would send copies of their party's manifesto to Prime Minister Modi. A number of concerned citizens have also emailed the EC following appeals on social media. A letter initiated by 'Samvidhan Bacchao Nagrik Abhiyan' seeking action against Modi attracted 17,421 signatures and the organizers said they had sent the letter to the Election Commission. Targeting the Congress and its manifesto, Modi asserted in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday that the opposition party would redistribute the people's wealth to infiltrators, those with more children and Muslims. Kharge had retorted that Modi was now resorting to lies and hate speeches to distract people from the real issues. A Congress delegation met the Election Commission and handed over a memorandum listing a series of alleged violations of the election code by Modi, saying he was not a candidate who would be silenced by mere censorship. He said Modi had made false and controversial insinuations, targeting a particular religious community and a clear provocation of the general public to act and break the peace, potentially against such religious community, accusing the Congress of supporting terrorists and terrorism and making a desperate attempt. to falsely tarnish the sacrifices and legacy of this 140-year-old man in the name of petty political gains. The only remedy available, consistent with the principle of zero tolerance towards allegations of corrupt practices, is the disqualification of candidates who attempt to create a divide between different classes of Indian citizens, irrespective of stature or position. of this candidate, he declared. . Modi is yet to file his nomination papers. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury also wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar saying it was as brazen as possible to indulge in hate speech directed against a community, while reminding the EC that there are previous precedents for banning leaders for such hate speech. . Demanding immediate initiation of action against Modi and the BJP, he also said an FIR should be filed against him for inciting communal passions and hatred. Immediate action is needed to prevent public debate and discussion from collapsing further, and any failure by the electoral body would further undermine its credibility. CPI(ML)L general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said he had written to the EC seeking action against “incitement to rabid hatred and blatant violation” of the model code of conduct and provisions of the Representation of the People Act. In Kochi, Congress (Organization) general secretary KC Venugopal asked what action the EC was taking as the Prime Minister delivered the worst hate speech in the history of hate speeches. Senior Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal asked: What kind of culture is this? You talk about Ram Mandir, inaugurate the temple, talk about the ideals of Ram and on the other hand you spread hatred. Where is 'sabka saath, sabka vikaas, sabka vishvaas'. You cannot maintain India by being the bridegroom of hatred. (Published April 22, 2024, 1:49 p.m. EAST)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/india/lok-sabha-elections-2024-all-eyes-on-ec-over-pms-hate-speech-congress-demands-disqualification-of-such-candidates-2989218 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos