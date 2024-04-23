Bring Back School Discipline and Other Comments





Conservative: warmongering idiocy Republican legislators! I believe that if you send weapons to the allies of the United States, you are somehow hungry for war to break out, complaints National Reviews Jim Geraghty. The fact that people like [Utah Sen. Mike] Lee calls aid to Taiwan part of the hawkish wish list, which shows us that a whole group of people who claim to be tough on China are strangely reluctant to take steps that would prevent future Chinese aggression. The Taiwanese are telling the United States not to abandon Ukraine because they know that Xi Jinping is closely monitoring the war in Ukraine, looking for signs that American resolve is short-lived. We send weapons to America's allies because we want to win the wars that have begun and deter the war that is on the horizon. Educational monitoring: bring discipline back to school Latest social media scandal involves teenagers creating fake nude photos of their classmates and sharing them with friends, smokes Michael J. Petrilli at The Hill. In some cases, accused juveniles have been arrested and at least one Beverly Hills student has been kicked out of school. These actions differ from most school disciplines today, where fairness has created permissive environments telling children that there are no consequences for their actions. Addressing root causes and restorative justice will not end disruptive, or even criminal, behavior in schools, the real consequences will. Perhaps outrage over these despicable actions will cause some equity advocates to rethink things and return to zero tolerance for other forms of serious misconduct. From the Right: The GOP's Perilous Isolationist Fringe The United States and the Republican Party averted geopolitical disaster Saturday with House passage of military aid to allies in Europe, the Middle East and the Pacific, but fourteen Republicans voted against all four plans bill in the House, including one that would force a sale of TikTok to Chinese owners, reprimands Wall Street Journals editorial board. The inevitable meaning of these votes is that these members do not believe the United States should support its allies under threat from authoritarians. Indeed, like the Republicans of the 1930s who slept while Hitler and Tojo advanced, these Republicans apparently believe that America can stay out of these fights in splendid isolation. But history suggests that if they prevailed, America's sons and daughters would eventually have to fight. The isolationist caucus lost this round, but this Republican trend is dangerous. More than Article Editorial Board

Libertarian: Braggs' Insane Case Against Trump Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs' case against ex-prez Donald Trump presents a huge disconnect between the charges Trump faces, all of which allege falsification of business records, and the essence of his crime as Bragg sees it, which is hiding negative information from voters. , notes Jacob Sullum's reasons. The glaring chronological problem: the criminal conduct that Bragg says occurred After the 2016 election. It is therefore not true that the allegedly falsified files hide[ed] damaging information from voters in 2016, nor that the falsification of business records was intended to keep the information out of the electorate's hands, thereby helping Trump defeat Hillary Clinton. Protest Beat: The United States of Charlottesville You cannot understand the pro-Hamas protest movement without recognizing that their entire guiding philosophy is the only strain of blood and soil nationalism that has survived the 20th century unscathed. supports Seth Mandel's comments. At progressive rallies on campuses and beyond, From the River to the Sea, Palestine is Arab has made a comeback and Palestine is Arab is even more openly violent that the Jews will not replace us, the infamous chant recited in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017, white nationalist rally. This means that the ethnic cleansing of Jews would also be the goal of a one-state solution. And the ideological fuel for violence is drawn from universities themselves, thanks to a campus culture cultivated deliberately and with great enthusiasm over decades. Sick students and violent beliefs earned them good grades in these same schools. Compiled by the Post Editorial Board

