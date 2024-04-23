Making a positive difference in the world | Entertainment

Stacey Lemire teaches first grade at St. Pauls Catholic School in Barton. Lemire has been teaching his first and second grade students for twenty-eight years. Modest and Humble are the words used by the school's principal, Joanne Beloin, to describe Lemire.
Beloin told the Express: “The mission of St. Pauls is to instill Christian values in its students and the desire to make a positive difference in the world. Stacey lives this mission every day at school and in her life.
Lemire's class may be small, but as a school, all students and teachers work hard to build strong connections with the community. Lemire said, “We did a kindness campaign where we went out into the community and spread kindness by opening hearts and all kinds of things. Lemire also talked about going to the nursing home and doing special things with the residents. I think we just have a lot of care and a lot of kindness to share with the community.
In addition to teaching, Lemire participates in the after-school homework club and the after-school care program Tuesday through Friday. This gives the children an opportunity to do their homework or, if they are struggling with something, we are there to help them get things done. Not all schools have this opportunity. Lemire told L’Express.
Lemire was born and raised in Orleans County and, except for a year or two in the Barre area, she has lived here her entire life. When asked when she knew she wanted to become an educator, Lemire said, “I think I always wanted to be an educator. When I graduated high school, I thought I would try cooking. I love cooking, I was passionate about cooking, so maybe I'll try that. But this focus has shifted to education.
Lemire went on to say, “I worked for five years in Irasburg in the special education department, and then I knew I wanted to pursue a career in teaching. I have always had a passion for helping children.
Lemire attended Lyndon State College and after her third year, she took a break to get married and start a family. She and her husband Denis have been married for thirty-seven years and have two daughters and seven grandchildren.
My family has been a great inspiration to me, pushing me to work hard and become the best teacher I can be.
When her daughter was in kindergarten, she decided to return to finish her studies. After graduation, a position opened up in St. Pauls, and she has been there ever since. Lemire told l'Express: “After twenty-eight years, you wake up every day still loving what you do, you know you're in the right place.
Lemire speaks fondly of his colleagues, students and parents. We are like a big family. The kids are great, the parents support them and it’s a pleasure to come to work every day, says Lemire.
Beloin told l'Express: “It was an honor to work with her, I learned a lot from her. His compassion for children and his dedication to education, not only of our school, but of all children in general; it is a pleasure to work with her as a colleague.
Beloin spoke with pride when asked what she thought Lemire did beyond his job description. Even before COVID, when teachers had to stretch themselves to do more, Ms. Lemire always asked, “How can I help?” How can we do more? and I think I heard her say more than once that that's what we do here.
Beloin told The Express: “She always went out of her job description and did the right thing for the sake of the children at the school, and I appreciate that. This being St. Pauls 128th anniversary as an established school we are very much part of the community and giving back to the community. Ms. Lemire did this in several ways.
Lemire helps coordinate Green Up Day, Christmas help for children who don't have a Christmas, winter clothing drive, and more. Expanding on what Beloin says is his true spirit, Lemire told l'Express. We're just trying to help everyone because that's what we're supposed to do.