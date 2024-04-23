Imran Khan did not receive govt's dialogue message: PTI chairman





PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan addresses the press conference outside Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi on April 23, 2024 in this still from video. Geo News

Responding to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Rana Sanaullah's statement on 'reconciliation', Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has rejected any formal invitation from the government in place to negotiations.

Jailed PTI founder Imran Khan confirmed that he did not receive any message for the dialogues, lawyer Gohar said while speaking to reporters outside the PTI jail today Rawalpindis Adiala. We will confirm publicly if we receive an invitation for discussions.

The politician categorically rejected any dialogue with the ruling government and said his party would not hold secret negotiations.

Regarding the hearing of the figure case against the former prime minister at Rawalpindi jail, Gohar said the prosecutor presented 21 witnesses who recorded their testimonies today. He complained that Khan's lawyers were not given a chance to present evidence during the 2 p.m. hearing.

On the case against Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, Gohar said the former first lady had no connection with the Toshakhana case, but cases were filed against her to put pressure on the founder of the PTI.

Raising questions over the legitimacy of Sunday's by-elections, Gohar said the PTI founder had also expressed concerns over the recent elections in 21 national and provincial constituencies.

He alleged that the ballot boxes were already filled before the voting process and the results of the Punjab seats were planned in advance. He also alleged that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had neither provided a level playing field to the former ruling party nor removed returning officers (ROs) from the judiciary.

Barrister Gohar said that once again the ECP had failed to hold fair and free elections. He announced that his party would hold peaceful protests on Friday against the rigging of the by-elections.

He also asked the Supreme Court (SC) to hear the PTI's petitions regarding the issue of Form 45. He added that his party was neither resisting nor rejecting reconciliation, but was fighting for its rights.

Yesterday, senior PML-N leader Sanaullah presented a reconciliation offer to incarcerated PTI founder Khan and said that together they could bring the country out of the crisis.

His remarks come as the cash-strapped country simultaneously faces multiple challenges, including economic and political crises and a sharp rise in terrorism.

Speaking on Geo News show, Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, he urged the PTI founder to come to the table as the country's fragile economy could not bear the escalating political tensions and politics of protests and agitation.

He asked Khan to take the matter to a logical conclusion. The former interior minister said the PTI founder was not even ready to sit down or talk with anyone.

Sanaullah made the call for dialogue after his party won at least two of five seats in the National Assembly, and also won 10 of 16 seats in provincial legislatures, according to unofficial and inconclusive results.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People's Party (PPP), PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid Party Istehkam-e-Pakistan won one seat each in provincial assemblies .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1181493-imran-khan-did-not-receive-govts-message-for-dialogue-pti-chairman The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos