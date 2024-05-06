F1 Miami Grand Prix LIVE: Results and standings as Lando Norris takes dazzling first win





Ed Sheeran talks about Ipswich Town's chances of promotion to the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

Sign up for our breaking news emails to get free, real-time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox.Sign up for our free breaking news emails.

This weekend marks the third time the Miami Grand Prix will be held on the street circuit around Hard Rock Stadium, marking the return of Formula 1 to the United States for the second of six sprint weekends in 2024.

Max Verstappen dominated in China last time out, winning both the sprint race and the Grand Prix in Shanghai, and leads the world championship despite Red Bull's current unrest that led to Adrian Newey's shock departure from the team this week. Ferrari loves signing star designers.

Sergio Perez is 25 points behind his team-mate in the standings, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz next. Lando Norris went on to take second place in Shanghai as he aims for his first F1 win, while Lewis Hamilton will be pushing for more after his worst ever start to the season.

Miami has been selected by F1 as one of six locations to host its sprint weekend this year. Verstappen has won his first two races on the 2022 calendar, and also won the sprint race before taking his Red Bull into the race on Saturday.

Follow the latest updates from the Miami Grand Prix with The Independent.

F1 MIAMI GRAND PRIX – Latest Updates Show Latest Updates 1714949055Lando Norris Dad Adam Norris:

I wish I was [there]. Wine flows in the western countries. It's been a while. I was finding out about the 900 races. I've been competing for over 16 years and I got there!

It's really beautiful. Louis' dad texted me, and any parent knows how much time you've put in. There are 350 weekends and I have a lot of time, but I really like it. I'm so happy for you dad!

There are good days and there are many bad days. He got one more thing. Next up is the world champion! Thousands of texts and congratulations!

It's just been an emotional, long journey. That takes a long time. The pleasure of getting there, one point so far. If you make it to F1, will you win the race? It feels good and amazing.

Kieran Jackson 5 May 2024 23:44

1714948455TOP-10 of the Miami Grand Prix:

Kieran Jackson 5 May 2024 23:34

1714947975F1 Miami Grand Prix: Here's how McLaren celebrates at the checkered flag!

Kieran Jackson 5 May 2024 23:26

1714947435Time to get on the podium!

What a great moment for Lando Norris, the 21st Briton to win an F1 race!

God Save the King is competing in an F1 race for the first time!

It was the first time the British national anthem had appeared on the podium since George Russell's victory in November 2022.

Kieran Jackson 5 May 2024 23:17

1714946895Jack Brown:

It's a really nice drive. The car was great. Thank you to McLaren and everyone here.

I don't care about Miami. Miami is my country!

Kieran Jackson 5 May 2024 23:08

1714946595Charles Leclerc:

It was very tricky. At first I had wheelspin and thought I was going to crash into the Checo. But we missed some speed.

The timing of the safety car was not good for us. P3 was the best we could do.

I'm so happy for Lando. He deserves it. He got there very close, but he did an amazing job. They were very strong. He fully deserves it. Now it's up to us to bring upgrades and catch up.

Kieran Jackson 5 May 2024 23:03

1714946295Max Verstappen:

You win, you lose! Everyone was used to it. Today was tricky and I wasn't in a good mood. Switching to hard, the speed increased and Lando was flying.

If a bad day is P2, I make it right. I'm so happy for Lando. It took a long time. He definitely deserved it today.

The McLaren came with upgrades. Did it work?! It wasn't our strongest weekend.

Kieran Jackson 5 May 2024 22:58

1714945755Lando Norris:

It's time! Damn, sorry! It took a long time. I am so happy for my team. I got the job done for them. Beyond the moon!

The whole weekend was great. I knew our pace was fast on Friday. Today we put it together and created the perfect strategy and it all paid off. I have to say hello to my mom and dad too.

proud. During this time, many people doubted me. I have made many mistakes over the past five years. I stuck with McLaren because I believe in them.

Kieran Jackson May 5, 2024 22:49

1714945575Lando Norris dives into his mechanics!

Norris jumps into the crowd and surfs onto the McLaren machine!

Amazing scenes in Miami!

All the drivers come to congratulate him! Who is the most popular winner of all time?

Kieran Jackson 5 May 2024 22:46

1714945335Max Verstapppen to Lando Norris:

Kieran Jackson 5 May 2024 22:42

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/f1/f1-miami-time-schedule-race-today-2024-results-b2540014.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos