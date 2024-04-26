Connect with us

BJP ignores EC notice, JP Nadda echoes PM Modi's remark, says Congress plans to transfer SC-ST rights to Muslims

Lok Sabha elections 2024: A day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a notice to BJP president JP Nadda following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments on Muslims, Nadda repeated the PM's remark and accused the Congress and the INDI alliance of having a hidden agenda. .

Nadda claimed that the main opposition party, Congress, was considering removing the rights of lower caste groups (SC, ST and OBC) and giving them to Muslims.

In an article on X in Hindi, Nadda said, “The hidden agenda of Congress and INDI alliance is to snatch the rights of SC, ST and OBC and give them to Muslims. The Congress says Muslims have the first right to the country's resources, while PM Modi says the poor have the first right to the resources. Congress hates SC, ST and OBC and appeasement is also clearly visible in their manifesto. »

Nadda referred to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's purported statement in 2006 that minorities, particularly Muslims, have the first claim to the country's resources. He alleged that Singh had also made similar remarks in April 2009.

In response, the Congress accused the BJP of selectively quoting Singh's remarks. It accuses the ruling party of spreading false information and fostering community divisions in order to polarize voters in the current elections, due to insufficient public support.

He categorically stated that he stands by his earlier assertion that Muslims should have first right in resources,” the BJP's handle on X had posted, referring to Manmohan Singh's alleged comments.

Nadda's statements come just a day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a notice to the BJP following remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had claimed that the opposition aimed to redistribute public wealth to Muslims.

PTI reported that in its letter to BJP president JP Nadda, the EC has asked him to respond by Monday to the complaints filed by the Congress, CPI and CPI(ML) regarding the alleged controversial and derogatory remarks made by Modi on April 21 in Banswara. .

He also asked Nadda to draw the attention of all star campaigners of the party to set high standards in political discourse and adhere to the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct in letter and spirit. .

Besides 20 constituencies in Kerala, 14 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, eight in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, five in Assam and Bihar, six in Madhya Pradesh, three in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal and one in Tripura, Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir are also voting today.

The Lok Sabha elections, the world's largest electoral process, will be held in seven phases and conclude on June 1. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

The first phase of voting took place on April 19, covering 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories. According to the Electoral Commission, turnout exceeded 62 percent. The third phase of voting is scheduled to take place on May 7.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published: April 26, 2024, 1:06 p.m. IST

