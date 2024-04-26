Tributes to legendary hockey announcer Bob Cole are pouring in

The list of those who have been calling a particular sport at a high level on the same network for half a century is small. One of these is Bob Cole, the famous Canadian hockey announcer who died on Wednesday at the age of 90.

Cole, who was 90, died Wednesday evening in St. John's surrounded by his family, his daughter Megan Cole said. “Thank you for decades of love for his work, love for Newfoundland and love for hockey,” Megan Cole told CBC News on Thursday. Cole said her father had been healthy “until the very last moment.”

Cole was born in Newfoundland in 1933, when it was still a British dominion (it joined Canada in 1949 as the province of Newfoundland and Labrador). When he was a teenager, he was hospitalized for six months due to a football injury. During his recovery at the time, he listened to tapes of legendary CBC hockey announcer Foster Hewitt and developed his own interest in play-by-play.

In 1956, Cole made a surprise visit to Hewitt's Toronto office to drop off an audition tape. There he was not only welcomed by Hewitt, but also received immediate feedback on his tape and some advice. Cole discussed that in a 2016 CBC interview with Debbie Cooper:

“It was a dream that you never thought could happen. Foster Hewitt talks to me about how he does it, how he thinks about a hockey game.”

Cole would soon put that advice to good use. After calling hockey for a while at radio station VOCM in Newfoundland, he joined CBC Radio nationally Hockey night in Canada broadcasts in 1969, then moved to the television side of those broadcasts in 1973. He would work there until 2019, appearing in at least one Stanley Cup Final every year from 1980 to 2008.

Cole was inducted into the media wing of the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1996. During that induction, he received the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award, presented “in honor of distinguished members of the radio and television industry who have made outstanding contributions to their profession and the game during their careers. in hockey broadcasts.”

Cole also mentioned major international events such as the 1972 Summit Series and the Olympic Games. Here is his radio call on Paul Henderson's Summit Series winning goal.

Cole produced a lot of notable calls during his career. Some of these can be seen in this Sportsnet collection, which was released in 2018 during its final season:

He also received unusual shoutouts, such as Snoop Dogg's “I'm gonna shoot it back at my main man Bob Cole” in a CBC in-game interview during the 2007 Stanley Cup Final:

Cole's calls are fondly remembered not only by fans, but by current players as well. Around his retirement in 2019, many top players and coaches spoke about his impact on the football world a piece from the Canadian press. Here are some of those comments (with players' teams at the time indicated):

“A living legend. I've had a great relationship with him over the years. His voice is iconic. It's everything I associated with watching hockey growing up. Bittersweet for sure, but a great man. He holds a close place in the hearts of many Canadians over the years.” Tampa Bay Lightning Captain Steven Stamkos “I just love his voice. He will certainly be missed. He has done a lot for this game. Pretty much the only thing I heard (growing up watching hockey) was his voice. It brings back a lot of good memories.” Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat “If there was a choice to watch a hockey game, you want that guy to shout it. It's just etched in my memory. He is the voice of hockey in Canada. I'd like to hear him. He gets along fine with him. I'm certainly sad to see him leave.” Carolina Hurricanes captain Justin Williams “His voice is to every hockey fan what Morgan Freeman's is to the movie world. He has one of the most recognizable voices in the game. For my family, it was pretty cool to hear Bob Cole call our games and have him say my name. Zack Smith, Ottawa Senators winger “One of the best memories for me was two years ago in Montreal. Bob came to our pre-game skate, and as he does, he just walks into the coaches room unannounced. He is the only one who may or can do it. I asked him if he would take me to the gondola in Montreal. I'm going skating, I'll be back, I thought he forgot. Five minutes later he drives in and takes me upstairs. I put on the headphones and we took pictures. It was just him and me. That was one of those moments that I will always cherish, that Bob did that for me.” Lightning head coach Jon Cooper “He is a legend of the game. When you think of Saturday nights with your parents or friends, that was the familiar voice. I grew up watching Hockey Night in Canada, so Bob Cole is a voice for me that you always recognized. Without him it will certainly be different.” Senators defenseman Dylan DeMelo

Cole's passing also prompted numerous tributes on Twitter/X. Here are some of them:

Many broadcasters are making broadcasts better. Not many make the games they broadcast better. Bob had that unique ability. He was a gift to his profession, his province and country, his fans, colleagues and friends, and especially to his family. We mourn. https://t.co/r8I2bQhRej — Dave Hodge (@davehodge20) April 25, 2024

My heart is broken today. My friend Bob Cole passed away last night in his beloved St. Johns. He was one of the soundtracks to our game. He had a passion that every hockey fan felt every time he announced a game. There will only be one Bob Cole.

And now he's gone. — John Shannon (@JShannonhl) April 25, 2024

The first time Bob Cole met Connor McDavid. At the Bell Center in Montreal.

GOAT vs. GOAT. pic.twitter.com/sttDNfpNsq — John Shannon (@JShannonhl) April 25, 2024

A group of us were very happy to have our picture taken with a hockey icon. It was nice that the Stanley Cup was there too. The game's soundtrack and the land. Love and respect. Thank goodness Bob. pic.twitter.com/UBLoZR5udt — Chris Cuthbert (@CCpxpSN) April 25, 2024

One of the great voices in Canadian sports history remains silent. Bob Cole died at the age of 90. Oh honey, what a career. May he rest in peace and may his memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/5FVUz6S6Na — Tom Harrington (@cbctom) April 25, 2024

Nobody better. Bob Cole. A role model and style that I study. Minimalistic. Try to lead the playoff crowd. Experience the game in the simplest terms. Hold the drill sergeant volume for a few moments. He showed that your peak can reach the age of seventy. The best announcers are tenors. What a pic.twitter.com/wEczJcla4R — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) April 25, 2024

His remarkable ability to rise and meet the moment with tempo, rhythm, excitement and poetry, all wrapped up in that goosebump-inducing golden voice. It was pure art, all heart and undeniable magic. Best! RIP Bob Cole — Tim Thompson (@b0undless) April 25, 2024

No one, and I mean no one, understood and executed the value of “levels” during PxP better than Bob Cole. You always knew the tension on the ice by the tone of his voice. He was an absolute master of his craft. Rest in peace dear sir. — Mike Hogan (@MikeHoganArgos) April 25, 2024

Bob Cole, the legendary voice of Hockey Night in Canada, has passed away. Cole provided a lifetime of hockey calls for 50 years, including his signature “Oh baby” – he made me want to be a sports broadcaster. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. https://t.co/n76grf0Krn — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) April 25, 2024

Sad day. We are blessed with so many great gaming and hockey analysts. Many influenced by Bob Cole. His love for the game and his ability to anticipate the big moments is second to none. Legend. https://t.co/ZX24jRkoTe — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 25, 2024

Our thoughts go out to Cole's family and friends.

[CBC; image from Sportsnet on YouTube]