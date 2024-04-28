Reviews | Mutual needs should halt deterioration in US-China relations for now





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to China, including a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, is a continuation of high-level contacts between Beijing and Washington re-established after last November's summit between Xi and the US President Joe Biden. Xi noted some progress in bilateral relations during his talks with Blinken, according to the Chinese side, but called on the United States not to say one thing and do another, and to keep its promises. Blinken has raised concerns about China's supply to Russia of goods that could have military uses and alleged manufacturing overcapacity, which has been blamed for disrupting foreign markets.

Once again, in the absence of progress on the most difficult issues, one of the most important outcomes was agreement to continue the high-level dialogue, including discussions over the coming weeks on artificial intelligence (AI). That said, the main objective of Blinkens' trip was not economic but geopolitical to pressure China on the Russian issue. US can't say one thing and do another, Chinese leader tells Blinken Washington accuses Beijing of supporting the Russian military-industrial complex and contributing to its war against Ukraine. The United States and its allies want to avoid further deterioration of Ukraine's military position before more U.S. military aid makes a difference. It is also partly a tactic to drive a wedge between China and Europe, where there is deep concern over the Ukraine conflict. Blinken has repeatedly stressed the importance of European security. This is a calculated approach. Xi will soon visit Europe and Washington wants to highlight the Ukrainian issue. It also targets Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China next month, his first to a foreign country since the start of his last term. China will need to strike a balance, which will test Xi's diplomatic skills. The tone of the Chinese account of Blinkens' meetings with Xi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi was largely conciliatory, with no direct mention of Ukraine. A statement emphasizes that China is not interested in forming alliances, ruling out any direct involvement in the war and any direct support for Moscow. But given that Russia is an important strategic partner and market for Chinese electronics and automotive products, thanks to Western sanctions, it will be impossible for Beijing to stop this trade. China under scrutiny over Ukraine as Xi prepares for Europe tour and Putin visit Blinken knows this. The real intention is to create trouble in Beijing before Xi's visit. China has instead focused on bilateral issues such as AI governance, narcotics control and people exchanges. Climate is also a major area of ​​bilateral cooperation with the new Chinese envoy visiting America soon. Xi reiterated that China does not seek to challenge the United States, but also wants Washington to respect its core interests. The United States also needs China's help on a wide range of issues, including Iran's role in the Middle East conflict. The overall relationship should therefore remain stable, even if controversial.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/opinion/article/3260696/mutual-need-should-stop-deterioration-us-china-ties-now The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos