Xi expected in France on May 6 and 7 for a state visit – Europe





Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to make a state visit to France on May 6-7, Paris announced on Monday, with war in Ukraine and the Middle East expected to top the agenda. This visit to France marks the Chinese leader's first European tour since the coronavirus pandemic. “This visit takes place on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and follows the president's visit to Beijing and Guangzhou in April 2023,” President Emmanuel Macron's office said in a statement. Xi is expected to visit Paris as well as the Hautes-Pyrénées department in southwest France. The Chinese leader will stop in Hungary from May 8 to 10, the government of the Central European country announced last week. “The discussions will focus on international crises, primarily the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, trade issues, scientific, cultural and sporting cooperation,” specifies the Elysée office. According to the statement, Xi and Macron will also discuss “joint actions to address global challenges, including the climate emergency, the protection of biodiversity and the financial situation of the most vulnerable countries.” China and Russia have intensified economic cooperation and diplomatic contacts in recent years and their partnership has only deepened since the invasion of Ukraine. Beijing says it is neutral in the Ukrainian conflict but has been criticized for refusing to condemn Moscow for its offensive. The United States has accused China of helping Russia carry out its greatest militarization since Soviet times. After his visit to France, Xi is expected to visit Hungary. Despite its small size, the central European country of 9.6 million people has attracted a flood of major Chinese projects in recent years, mainly linked to the manufacturing of batteries and electric vehicles (EVs). The Hungarian government has boasted of having ongoing projects worth around 15 billion euros from the Asian country. Prime Minister Orban has championed a foreign policy of “opening to the East” since returning to power in 2010, seeking closer economic ties with China, Russia and other Asian countries. Last October, the Hungarian prime minister was the only EU leader to attend the summit of Xi's flagship Belt and Road initiative in Beijing. On Thursday, the Hungarian nationalist leader spoke of his vision of a “sovereignist world,” in which “the global economy is organized in a non-ideological manner according to principles of mutual benefit.” “Everyone can trade with everyone. And the job of every state is to build networks of connections that protect them from unilateral dependencies,” the nationalist leader told CPAC Hungary, a gathering of mostly European right-wing figures. and American.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thejakartapost.com/world/2024/04/29/xi-due-in-france-on-may-6-7-for-state-visit.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos