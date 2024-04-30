



Dharashiv (Maharashtra), April 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked whether a weak government can make a strong nation and whether the Congress government can take India to new heights. He also accused the party of being a traitor. “Can a weak government make a strong nation? Congress has only one identity, which is treason,” PM Modi said in his speech at an election rally for NCP candidate Archana Patil from Dharashiv constituency. Patil is pitted against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Omraje Nimbalkar. Intensifying his attack on the Congress party, Prime Minister Modi alleged that it had failed to provide water for agriculture. He said the Union government had taken a series of measures to help farmers and boost agriculture. In his speech, Prime Minister Modi countered Nimbalkar's criticism of the government's apathy towards soybean farmers. “Before 2014, the government had purchased pulses and oilseeds worth Rs 12,000 crore in 10 years. However, the government, through the minimum support price, purchased and supplied pulses and oilseeds worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore in 10 years. This is only a trailer because the mission still remains to be accomplished. The government is determined to make the country self-sufficient in pulses and oilseeds,” he added. “Congress is now interested in your money and your wealth. They intend to plunder your house and plunder half of your wealth. The Congress is gearing up to take back mangalsutras and women’s ornaments,” PM Modi asserted. “Congress also hates Indian heritage. Devotees from all over the country go to see Lord Ram. The Congress, the fake Shiv Sena and the fake NCP were invited to the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya but did not turn up. Will you vote for such people? PM Modi asked. He alleged that during the Congress tenure, terrorists were attacking and fleeing and at that time the party was appealing to the world to save the country.

(The content of this article comes from a news agency and has not been edited by the ap7am team.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ap7am.com/en/79559/cong-has-only-one-identity-betrayer-pm-modi-in-dharashiv The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

