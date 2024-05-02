COVID-19 Is Far From Over, Jokowi Calls On The State To Act Quickly Non-Aligned Movement





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attended the high-level conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) specifically to discuss the handling of COVID-19 from the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java Province, Monday 4 May evening. The 2020 NAM Summit was held in Baku, Azerbaijan. The event was preceded by the opening speech of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as NAM Chairman this year at 18:00 WIB or 15:00 Azerbaijan time. The Non-Aligned Movement summit this time has the theme “United against COVID-19”. Jokowi also called on heads of state and heads of state of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to unite against COVID-19. “59 years ago, the MNA was created to fight the “common enemy” of imperialism and neocolonialism. Currently, our “common enemy” is COVID-19,” Jokowi said during the summit specially organized in the context of handling COVID-19 in NAM member countries. According to the President, this pandemic is far from over. The President therefore called on the NAM countries to act quickly, carefully and strategically. The President also mentioned three important things that NAM countries need to prioritize. “First of all, we must strengthen political solidarity between us, because only by working together can we win this war,” the President said. Jokowi also called on NAM member countries to fully concentrate their energy and time to address this COVID-19 challenge. “Second, translate this political solidarity into concrete cooperation. We must strive for equitable and timely access to COVID-19 medicines and vaccines at affordable prices,” the President said. In addition, the President also stressed that the patent regime and intellectual property rights related to medicines and vaccines can be applied flexibly for the benefit of humanity. Furthermore, the President also called for strengthening cooperation to restore the global supply chain for trade in health products and food needs. “Third, strengthen global partnerships for developing countries. We must voice and fight for commitments on development and humanitarian assistance, debt relief, as well as debt payment obligations of official creditors which can be transferred to finance the management of COVID-19″, said the president. The president added that the G20 commitment to defer debt payments for low-income countries must be implemented. At the end of his speech, the President reiterated that multilateralism must remain the basis of international cooperation. “Going forward, developing countries must work to improve global health governance so that we are better prepared to deal with pandemics in the future,” the president said. This year's NAM Summit coincides with the momentum of the 65th anniversary of the Bandung Ten Principles in 2020 and the 60th anniversary of the founding of the NAM in 2021. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, NAM Chairman, President of the 74th UN General Assembly Tijjani Mohammed Bande, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Chairperson of the African Union Commission Mousa Faki Mahamat, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Algerian President participated in the summit. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. Then, Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Mauritian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega. Also present were Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, Pakistani President Arif Alvi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. In addition, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Sudanese Sovereignty Council Head Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan, Togolese President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe, Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Namibian Vice-President. Nangolo Mbumba. The heads of government present were Belarusian Prime Minister Syarhey Rumas, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyidin Yassin, Nepalese Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oil, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain. Minister. Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa. English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. So there may still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always consider Indonesian as our main language. (system supported by DigitalSiber.id)

