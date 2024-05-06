Difficult negotiations loom as China's Xi Jinping lands in Paris for Europe trip | World News





President Xi Jinping arrived in France for his major trip to Europe. It has been five years since his last visit and relations between the EU and China have taken a bumpy road. There was also the pandemic, Russia-Ukraine Warand now a the global trade battle is brewing. For President Xi, this European tour is as much about trying to restore balance in relations as it is about projecting Chinese power to the world. France is first on the red carpet route. Xi Jinping encounter President Emmanuel Macron and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Picture:

A guard of honor awaited President Xi at Orly airport. Photo: AP



Picture:

Mr. Macron received the president at the Elysée on Monday morning. Photo: Reuters



Russia will be a difficult issue for everyone. Europe and the United States say China sends “dual-use” items like semiconductors and machine tools to Russia, allowing it to continue making weapons and waging war in Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned China, saying that if it does not “solve the problem,” the United States will. China says it is free to trade with any country it chooses. Picture:

Protests against Tibet and press freedom took place in Paris at the start of the trip. Photos: AP



Few people therefore expect major advances in the war in Ukraine thanks to the Chinese president's European tour. On Tuesday, Mr. Macron plans to take Xi to the Pyrenees, but a looming trade war will also threaten all mountain hikes. At the center is China's insatiable appetite for manufacturing. electric vehicles. Picture:

China's ability to make cheap electric vehicles is raising concerns in Europe. Photo: Reuters





Follow Sky News on WhatsApp Keep up to date with all the latest news from the UK and around the world by following Sky News Tap here Its electric vehicle industry has caught up and overtaken the West. It produces them on a scale and at a price that major European car-producing countries, such as France and Germany, cannot compete with. Ursula von der Leyen has accused China of “overcapacity”, sending electric vehicles, batteries and solar panels to Europe at rock-bottom prices. China says the world needs its green energy technology and has warned Europe against “protectionism” and imposing tariffs on its products. Difficult discussions lie ahead. After France, President Xi heads to Serbia and Hungary, both of which have warm relations with China and Russia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/tough-talks-ahead-as-chinas-xi-jinping-touches-down-in-paris-for-european-trip-13130442 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos