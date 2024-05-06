“I liked seeing myself dance…”: while Prime Minister Modi approves the humor of the poll, the BJP attacks Mamata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reacted to a fake video showing him dancing, saying he loved watching himself dance. He appreciated the humor of the poll amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Like all of you, I also loved seeing myself dance. Such creativity in the middle of an election season is truly a delight! #PollHumour, wrote the Prime Minister in his post on X.

PM Modi's reaction comes hours after the same parody video, depicting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dancing, went viral on social media.

Kolkata Police have asked a social media user to disclose his identity after the fake video of Trinamool Congress leaders went viral. The state police said failure to do so could result in legal action under Section 42 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The BJP reacted sharply to the Kolkata Police's demand, saying the state police had more pressing issues to resolve, rather than acting as Mamata Banerjees' doormat.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya also said the Election Commission of India should take note of voter intimidation by the Kolkata Police, adding that this is the same state police which hounded a college professor at the behest of the Bengal CM, simply because he shared a caricature. by Mamata Banerjee on WhatsApp.

The Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, meanwhile, mocked Mamata Banerjee and compared the way the two leaders approached the situation.

Two sides of the coin: PM finds joy in video, while Mamatas police resort to threats and deletion of similar tweet, Bengal BJP posted on X, asking police to Calcutta to grow up!.

REACTIONS TO POST PM MODIS

Actor Anupam Kher, husband of BJP MP Kirron Kher, reposted PM Modis' post and said: Jai Ho!

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, said it was called taking a pill to relax.

Mamta didi ji it's called taking a pill to relax, you also take it sometimes, you're still angry, why did the kids make you dance, you kept putting them in jail. How cool of you!! Sorry to say this, but you're too uptight, rigid and uncool. https://t.co/duaS2WBNu7 Kangana Ranaut (Modi Ka Parivar) (@KanganaTeam) May 6, 2024

Attacking TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Ranaut said: Mamta didi ji, this is called taking a relax pill, you should also be like this sometimes. You're still angry, you're about to send the kids who created your dance video to jail. How cool of you!! Sorry to say this, but you're too uptight, rigid and uncool.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also reacted to PM Modis' repost on X and said: My Prime Minister, my pride!

