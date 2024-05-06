Politics
“I liked seeing myself dance…”: while Prime Minister Modi approves the humor of the poll, the BJP attacks Mamata
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said such creativity in the midst of election season was a delight. (Image: X)
“Such creativity in the middle of an election season is truly a delight! #PollHumour,” the Prime Minister wrote in his message on X.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reacted to a fake video showing him dancing, saying he loved watching himself dance. He appreciated the humor of the poll amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
Like all of you, I also loved seeing myself dance. Such creativity in the middle of an election season is truly a delight! #PollHumour, wrote the Prime Minister in his post on X.
PM Modi's reaction comes hours after the same parody video, depicting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dancing, went viral on social media.
Kolkata Police have asked a social media user to disclose his identity after the fake video of Trinamool Congress leaders went viral. The state police said failure to do so could result in legal action under Section 42 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).
The BJP reacted sharply to the Kolkata Police's demand, saying the state police had more pressing issues to resolve, rather than acting as Mamata Banerjees' doormat.
BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya also said the Election Commission of India should take note of voter intimidation by the Kolkata Police, adding that this is the same state police which hounded a college professor at the behest of the Bengal CM, simply because he shared a caricature. by Mamata Banerjee on WhatsApp.
The Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, meanwhile, mocked Mamata Banerjee and compared the way the two leaders approached the situation.
Two sides of the coin: PM finds joy in video, while Mamatas police resort to threats and deletion of similar tweet, Bengal BJP posted on X, asking police to Calcutta to grow up!.
REACTIONS TO POST PM MODIS
Actor Anupam Kher, husband of BJP MP Kirron Kher, reposted PM Modis' post and said: Jai Ho!
Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, said it was called taking a pill to relax.
Mamta didi ji it's called taking a pill to relax, you also take it sometimes, you're still angry, why did the kids make you dance, you kept putting them in jail. How cool of you!! Sorry to say this, but you're too uptight, rigid and uncool. https://t.co/duaS2WBNu7 Kangana Ranaut (Modi Ka Parivar) (@KanganaTeam) May 6, 2024
Attacking TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Ranaut said: Mamta didi ji, this is called taking a relax pill, you should also be like this sometimes. You're still angry, you're about to send the kids who created your dance video to jail. How cool of you!! Sorry to say this, but you're too uptight, rigid and uncool.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also reacted to PM Modis' repost on X and said: My Prime Minister, my pride!
Check Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 schedule, top candidates and constituencies on News18 website.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/elections/pm-modi-reacts-spoof-video-dancing-meme-poll-humour-creativity-bjp-x-post-lok-sabha-election-2024-8880250.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- “I liked seeing myself dance…”: while Prime Minister Modi approves the humor of the poll, the BJP attacks Mamata
- Netflix's 'Heeramandi' and the death of the Bollywood heroine
- Statement by Secretary Antony J. Blinken – Polish National Day
- Google Pixel 8a leaks online: powerful battery, enhanced camera, new color options expected
- HECS-HELP $3bn budget relief welcomed but debtors hope for further action
- How did we end up with a rematch between Biden and Trump again?
- The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. and Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses to Contact the Firm
- Manika Batra upsets World No. 2 Wang Manyu in Saudi Smash
- Stock market today: Wall Street up to add to last week's gains
- The godfather of AI enters the startup game
- Israel bans Al Jazeera: what does it mean and what will happen next? | Israel's War on Gaza News
- Erdogan opens ancient church to Muslim worshipers