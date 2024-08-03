Politics
Xi congratulates To Lam on his election as general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam
Beijing, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) — General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory message to To Lam on his election as general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee. Vietnam Saturday (CPV).
In his message, Xi said he was glad to learn of To Lam's election as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and would like to extend warm congratulations to him on behalf of the CPC Central Committee and in his own name.
In recent years, the Communist Party of Vietnam has implemented the spirit of the resolution of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, vigorously promoted party building, and pushed for new progress in socialist construction and the cause of Doi Moi (Renewal) of the Communist Party of Vietnam. .pass, Xi added.
President Xi expressed his belief that under the firm leadership of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the entire CPV and the Vietnamese people will successfully fulfill the goals and tasks set by the 13th National Congress of the CPV, firmly advance preparations for the 14th National Formation Congress and continue to march toward the goals set for the centenary of the CPV and the country.
Noting that China and Vietnam are socialist friends and neighbors connected by mountains and rivers, Xi said that during his state visit to Vietnam last December, the two sides jointly announced the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, opening a new path and a new chapter in relations between the two parties and the two countries.
Xi added that he is willing to work with To Lam to guide substantial development in building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, jointly advance traditional friendship, consolidate political mutual trust, deepen strategic communication and promote pragmatic cooperation, bringing more benefits to the two peoples and making positive contributions to the cause of peace and progress of mankind.
Xi said he hopes To Lam will achieve further success in his noble duties.
