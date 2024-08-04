VENEZUELA: Beijing's support is only political, banks do not follow Xi Jinping





Re-elected Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has received the full support of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, but Chinese companies appear less enthusiastic. Xi was quick to send a congratulatory message Tuesday after Venezuela’s National Electoral Council declared Maduro had won 51 percent of the vote and defeated his challenger Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, the candidate of the opposition led by Maria Corina Machado. The Carter Center, invited by the CNE as an observer, said the same day that the election “did not meet international standards of electoral integrity and cannot be considered democratic.” We were little concerned about Beijing, with Xi flattering the socialist Maduro for guiding “the Venezuelan government and people in pursuing a development path suited to their national conditions,” according to Xinhua“China, as always, will firmly support Venezuela's efforts to safeguard national sovereignty, national dignity and social stability, as well as Venezuela's just cause of opposing any external interference,” he said. The Chinese government considers Venezuela, which is under U.S. sanctions, to be one of its most important global partners. Their bilateral relationship was elevated to an “ironclad strategic partnership” last September, when Maduro visited Beijing for the first time in five years. During the previous trip, the South American nation formally joined the Belt and Road Initiative, Xi’s pet diplomatic project aimed at building infrastructure. China has about 100 “partnerships” with other countries. They can be classified into five categories, “all-weather” or “permanent,” according to the China Institute of International Studies at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing. China has backed its rhetoric on Venezuela financially. According to data compiled by the Inter-American Dialogue and the Global Development Policy Center at Boston University, Venezuela is by far the largest Latin American recipient of loans from China's development finance institutions, the China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China. The latest update last year estimated the amount of loans to the Venezuelan government and state-owned companies at $59.2 billion, almost double the amount given to Brazil, a key partner of Beijing in groupings such as BRICS and the Global South movement. The state-run China Development Bank has 11 representative offices around the world. Caracas has one, along with Astana, Budapest, Minsk, Moscow and others. However, the closeness of the political partnership between China and Venezuela has not necessarily translated to the business level. The same Inter-American Dialogue database, which tracks lending to the region by China's five major commercial banks (Industrial and Commercial Bank of China – Icbc, Bank of China – Boc, China Construction Bank – Ccb, Agricultural Bank of China – Abc) and Bank of Communications – BoCom), paints a very different picture on this front. Unlike state-to-state development financing, Venezuela ranks lowest in trade with Honduras, among nine countries. According to records, only one syndicated loan was made in 2013 with ICBC's participation in an oil and gas project at the Puerto La Cruz refinery in Venezuela. Argentina tops the ranking with 36 loans, followed by Brazil with nine. Unlike the China Development Bank, no commercial bank from mainland China has opened a permanent office in Venezuela. China’s direct investment in the Latin American country has also dried up. The latest version of the country-by-country foreign investment guide for Venezuela, jointly developed by China’s Commerce Department and its embassy in Caracas, shows that the annual flow of direct investment turned negative in 2019. Net outflows continued through 2022, when the data ends, with a year-end stock of $468.51 million. The same government report mentioned that China's overall global non-financial FDI in 2023 increased by 11.4% year-on-year to $130.1 billion. Construction contracts are a similar story. Chinese companies made $160.91 billion globally in 2023, an increase of 3.8%. For Venezuela, the data provided is more than a year old and the amount was only $377 million. Lucie Giannini Segui i nostri aggiornamenti su Spigolature geopolitiche: https://t.me/agc_NW e sul nostro blog Le Spigolature di AGCNEWS: https://spigolatureagcnews.blogspot.com/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.agcnews.eu/venezuela-lappoggio-di-pechino-e-solo-politico-le-banche-non-seguono-xi-jinping/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos