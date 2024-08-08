Donald Trump trial could go to jury





Both sides of Donald Trump's defamation lawsuit against ABC are seeking a jury trial, recent court documents show.

The former president is suing the network, claiming that host George Stephanopoulos defamed him during an interview with Republican Rep. Nancy Mace by repeatedly claiming that Trump was responsible for the rape of E. Jean Carroll. Stephanopoulos is also named as a defendant in the suit.

The former president's team claims that Stephanopoulos' statements were made “with actual malice or reckless disregard for the truth.”

Former President Donald Trump with ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos before a 2020 town hall event in Philadelphia. Trump is now suing the ABC host over comments he made about the E. Jean Carroll sexual assault case. Former President Donald Trump with ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos before a 2020 town hall event in Philadelphia. Trump is now suing the ABC host over comments he made about the E. Jean Carroll sexual assault case. More Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

Newsweek sought comment by email Thursday from lawyers representing ABC and Trump.

In a court filing Aug. 8, attorneys for ABC and Stephanopoulos wrote that the “defendants request a jury trial on all triable issues.”

Trump's lawyers also requested a jury trial when they filed their complaint in March.

The juries have not been good to the president.

One of them was convicted of sexually assaulting Carroll and twice defaming her, awarding her $88.3 million in damages in two trials.

In May, a separate jury convicted Trump in the Stormy Daniels bribe case, for which he is awaiting sentencing. Trump denies wrongdoing and plans to appeal.

All of these cases occurred in New York.

On July 24, a Florida judge denied the defendants' request to dismiss the case.

Trump hailed the decision, signed by Chief U.S. District Judge Cecilia Altonaga for the Southern District of Florida, in a post on his Truth Social account, describing it as a “GREAT VICTORY” against “ABC FAKE NEWS” and “LIDDLE’ GEORGE SLOPADOPOLUS.”

In their latest filing, the defendants' lawyers say that Trump's “causes of action are barred” because the allegations made by Stephanopoulos “are not materially false, and are in fact substantially true.”

In May 2023, Trump was found liable for sexual assault and defamation of Carroll. The former magazine columnist, who was awarded $5 million in damages, had claimed that Trump raped her in a New York department store in the 1990s.

The jury did not rule that Trump raped Carroll. However, in August 2023, Judge Lewis Kaplan clarified that Carroll's allegations that Trump raped her were “substantially true” and that any legal distinction between rape and sexual assault was “minimal.” Carroll also won a second defamation lawsuit against Trump in January and was awarded $83.3 million in damages.

ABC News is set to host a presidential debate between Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump had previously agreed to participate in the September 10 debate while President Joe Biden was still in the running, but he recently began opposing ABC hosting the event, arguing that Fox News should host the event.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-abc-defamation-case-jean-carroll-florida-new-york-1936371 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos