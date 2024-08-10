Erdogan's foreign policy a fiasco, political scientist says





An article by political scientist and religion specialist Hseyin Iek entitled The Ummah's Fairy Tale: Erdoan's Foreign Policy Fiascoand published in the Austrian newspaper Der Standard on August 8, comments on changes in Turkey's foreign policy towards Syria.



In his article, Iek highlights the importance that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan gives to the concept of Ummah – referring to the global religious community of Muslims – while at the same time highlighting Erdoan's hypocrisy in using the term, stressing that when it comes to Turkey's foreign policy towards Syria, “the Ummah must follow political interests and not the other way around.” Looking back at the history of Turkish-Syrian relations, iek explains that Ankara spared no military effort to overthrow the Assad regime in Syria from 2011, notably with the support of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and jihadist groups, even those “linked to Osama bin Laden's Al-Qaeda terrorist organization.” “At the same time, jihadist fighters were not prevented from traveling to Syria via Turkish territory and joining the ranks of the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist militia,” the IEK continues, stressing that at the time it was known that these jihadist groups “would enslave or mercilessly kill people in the region who did not share their religious views.” iek also comments on the almost 3.6 million Syrian refugees who have migrated to Turkey since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011, and claims that there were two main reasons why Erdoan offered refuge to these people: on the one hand, Erdoan wanted to show the importance that the Ummah had for him, by protecting his “brothers in faith” from the brutality of the Syrian civil war, and on the other hand Erdoan hoped that these refugees would return to Syria to “rebuild their country and remember Turkey's role in the conflict, thus contributing to a new policy of alliance.” Explaining his characterization of Erdoğan's foreign policy as a “fiasco,” iek said that many Turkish citizens believe that Syrian refugees will remain in Turkey and that Syrian President Assad can “sit back and watch because he will only allow his citizens to return if the Turkish military completely withdraws from Syrian territory.” Referring to the current Turkish Incursions In Iraqi Kurdistan, Iek explains that the reason for these military attacks is so that Turkey “can finally declare that the various offensives of the Turkish army since 2012 are over, and so that Erdoan can consider the failure of his foreign policy as a victory.” According to Iek, Turkey's foreign policy towards Syria will depend on the results of the upcoming US presidential elections. Erdoğan hopes that Trump will be elected so that he can “try to persuade him to reduce the presence of American troops in the region,” knowing that presidential candidate Kamala Harris is less likely to accept such demands. The article concludes by saying that the recent rapprochements Turkey-Syria tensions are 'Erdoan's attempt to cover up political fiasco' [ongoing] since 2011″ and that his “support for Hamas since October 7 shows that Erdoan's personalized foreign policy will have no end as long as he leads Turkey.”

