Harris is on the rise, but Trump is not out of the race yet





Democrats are basking in the joy after four days of partying in Chicago. Vice President Kamala Harris is not content with the good vibes.

“Look, we have 75 days left,” Harris told reporters as he left the United Center Thursday night after delivering his rousing acceptance speech. “Maybe that’s just the way I am. It was good, now we have to move on.”

Party leaders have repeatedly said throughout the week that despite all the positive mood within the party, tougher times lie ahead.

“Kamala Harris had a spectacular week, capping a remarkable month,” David Axelrod, a former senior adviser to Obama at the White House, wrote on X. “But we live in a very divided country, and the race will now be a fierce fight for every inch of ground in key states.”

On Friday, Trump tried to regain attention by touting the support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kennedy's poll numbers have plummeted over the summer, but Trump is hoping that in a potentially extremely close race, the notorious vaccine skeptic's supporters will push him over the edge in key states.

“This is simply good news for President Trump and his campaign,” Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio said in a statement released by the campaign.

Kennedy has promised to try to remove his name from the ballot in 10 key states, though it’s not yet clear whether he’ll succeed. As election law expert Derek T. Muller pointed out on X, Wisconsin only removes a candidate’s name if he dies, meaning a kind of zombie candidacy could persist.

The two leading candidates are expected to return to the campaign trail in the coming days ahead of their first debate on September 10 in Philadelphia. It will be Harris’ first time meeting and the first debate since President Joe Biden’s disastrous performance in June changed the game.

Republicans are hoping the arrival of the debates will force Harris to confront her record. Harris has moved closer to the center on key issues like health care and fracking, in an attempt to move beyond the progressive policy positions she espoused during her 2020 Democratic primary campaign.

The Trump campaign has tried to entice Harris to speak with her, which would likely provide a chance to explore her changing views further. Yet so far, she has focused on campaigning across the country, taking advantage of the free media attention her packed rallies generate.

If history repeats itself, Harris’ momentum could extend even further. Candidates have traditionally enjoyed a poll boost following their convention. According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, Harris has a slight lead of 1.5 percentage points in national polls. That’s a sharp change from Biden’s ongoing struggles, but far from an insurmountable lead. In 1988, then-Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis had a 17-point lead in late July before Vice President George H.W. Bush overtook him to win the election.

Trump advisers have tried to warn of a surge in Harris’ poll numbers, calling this period her “honeymoon.” But so far, Trump has struggled to stick to a consistent attack on her. He has returned to normal by undermining her message by claiming she’s not really black and by sparring with fellow Republicans. On Thursday night, Trump tried to tamp down his conflict with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, perhaps going beyond a renewed feud that threatened to derail his chances in a key state.

The former president also overhauled his campaign leadership, bringing back former 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. Trump wants to recapture the magic that fueled his 2016 victory, but it's unclear how successful that will be if he continues to drift away from his message.

One of Harris’ biggest concerns is that Trump remains ahead in metrics that are often critical to the race. Biden remains quite unpopular. A Gallup poll found that 73% of Americans are dissatisfied with the direction the country is going.

There are signs that Harris has reduced Trump’s influence on the economy, but a recent ABC News-Washington Post-Ipsos poll found that Harris still had a 9 percentage point lead over Harris when voters were asked who they trusted more to handle that issue. Trump also had a 10-point lead on immigration. The same poll found that voters view Harris as much more favorable than Trump.

It's also worth noting that because so many Americans vote before Election Day, neither campaign can wait until November 5 to reach its peak. Pennsylvania, perhaps the most undecided state, begins early voting on September 16, less than a week after the first debate.

