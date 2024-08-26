Trump threatens to walk out of only agreed debate with Harris: Stay tuned





Donald Trump lashed out on ABC News Sunday night and indicated he might be on the verge of walking out on his Sept. 10 debate with Kamala Harris on the network, so far the only debate to which both campaigns have agreed.

I watched ABC FAKE NEWS this morning, both Tom Cotton's ridiculous and biased interview (which was fantastic!) with journalist Jonathan Carls (you know?), and their so-called Panel of Trump Haters, and I'm wondering, why would I debate Kamala Harris on this channel? Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

The former president then referred to the scandal involving ABC News contributor Donna Brazile, who tipped off Hillary Clinton's campaign about what questions to ask before a CNN debate and town hall during the 2016 election. Will panelist Donna Brazil ask the Marxist candidate questions like she did dishonest Hillary Clinton? Trump wrote.

He also asked if George Stephanopoulos would be involved in the debate. Where is Liddle George Slopadopoulos right now? Trump asked.

In March, Trump filed a lawsuit against ABC News and Stephanopoulos after the host said on air that Trump had been found liable for the rape of E. Jean Carrolla. The civil jury did not find Trump liable for rape as defined under New York state law, though the judge in the case later clarified that this does not mean Carroll failed to prove that Mr. Trump raped her, as many people commonly understand the word rape.

Trump, who has been convicted of sexual abuse and defamation charges against Carroll, said in an interview with Fox News earlier this month that his lawsuit against ABC could create conflict of interest issues for the planned debate.

The Republican candidate did not say in his message on Truth Social that he would no longer participate, instead saying that ABC News had a lot of questions to answer!!!

Why did Harris turn down Fox, NBC, CBS and even CNN? his post ended. Stay tuned!!!

According to Politico, the Trump and Harris campaigns are at an impasse over whether candidates' microphones will be muted at the ABC News debate when they are not speaking, as was the case during Trump's debate against President Joe Biden on CNN in June.

This time, however, it's the Democratic side of the stage that is reportedly pushing to keep both candidates' microphones hot for the duration of the show, believing they can make Trump lose his cool and say something impolitic on the mic, Politico reports.

Trump had previously stated that he would not attend the ABC News event. On August 3, Trump said that the ABC News event he had initially agreed to attend despite believing Biden would be the Democratic nominee had been canceled, with Biden no longer attending.

Instead, he said he had agreed to participate in a Fox News debate on September 4. He then indicated that he would not agree to a debate with Harris if she did not participate in the Fox News event, writing: I will see her on September 4th or I will not see her at all.

Days later, Trump confirmed in a rambling press conference that he had recommitted to participating in the ABC News debate against Harris. He also used the event to pressure Harris to accept the Fox News debate and said he had also agreed to a third debate on NBC News later in September.

Last week, Trump claimed that Harris had just informed us that she would not participate in a presidential debate on Fox News that was being considered for September 4, although Harris' campaign never confirmed that she had agreed to the event.

Michael Tyler, the Harris-Walz campaign's communications director, said earlier this month that more debates between Harris and Trump would hinge on Trump's participation in the ABC News showdown.

Assuming Donald Trump does indeed appear on September 10 to debate Vice President Harris, Governor Walz will then see J.D. Vance on October 1 and the American people will have another opportunity to see the Vice President and Donald Trump on stage to debate in October, Tyler said in a statement.

