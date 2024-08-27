ASFAT Delivers 3,000-Ton Submarine Dock to Turkish Navy

The underwater floating dock built by ASFAT officially entered service in the Turkish Navy on August 24, during the opening ceremony of the Aksaz Shipyard Command and the delivery ceremony of the maritime platforms.

ASFAT press release

ASFAT has achieved a world first. The “Submarine Floating Dock”, which is unique in its characteristics in the world, has successfully completed its tests and trials to meet the construction and modernization needs of the submarines of the Turkish Naval Forces Command. The acceptance inspections of the Submarine Dock were concluded on June 1, 2023 and it was handed over to the General Directorate of Shipyards. Thus, the Submarine Dock has been integrated into the inventory of the Ministry of National Defense to mainly serve our submarines.

The submarine dock project, carried out under the leadership of ASFAT, a subsidiary of the Ministry of National Defense, was launched to strengthen the infrastructure and capabilities of submarine construction and maintenance at the Glck Shipyard Command at a time when domestic submarine production and maintenance, repair and modernization activities of submarines currently in storage are continuing rapidly and intensively. In this context, as part of the domestic submarine production goal, it is of crucial strategic importance for our blue homeland by promoting the development of national technology.

Established in 2018 under the guidance and approval of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, ASFAT continues to contribute to the development and export of the Turkish defense industry with the dynamism provided by its competent personnel structure with international experience and efficient organization. Operating on the principle of providing the best at the most affordable price in the shortest possible time with the highest rate of local content, ASFAT has successfully launched the one-of-a-kind submarine dock to the sea.

The Subsea Floating Dock Project stands out from conventional dock construction projects due to its mission profile, the needs it will address and its design. It was launched at a time when the pandemic was having global repercussions, causing various challenges in supply chains and costs, thanks to the determined, selfless and constructive approaches of all stakeholders.

Ay-class submarine “TCG BATIRAY” at the 3000-ton dock (ASFAT video screenshot)

More than 30 subcontractors participated in the project. Thanks to the efforts and dedication of Turkish engineers and workers, the project is exemplary in maintaining the highest level of national contribution. The knowledge and business model approaches acquired within the project serve the advancement and development of ASFAT, the General Directorate of Shipyards and all stakeholders involved as contractors and suppliers, creating significant experience for similar projects.

The floating submarine dock, designed to meet the needs of users, will perform the tasks of mooring submarines currently in the inventory of the Naval Forces Command and those expected to enter it during the next period for their scheduled maintenance. It will also manage unscheduled dockings in the event of malfunctions, accidents and emergencies for these elements. The dock has the capacity to be used for mooring the pontoons of this dock and others, and can be moved as needed.

Built to the standards of military ships, the dock roof can withstand winds of up to 100 knots, an unlikely environmental condition. It is also built to damage stability conditions not found in other civilian docks. This feature is essential for the docking of submarines, which are high-value platforms. The dock has the capacity to accommodate 28 dock personnel and 14 submarine service personnel for five days without refueling. In addition, thanks to its four diesel generators, the submarine dock can carry out submarine maintenance and repair activities anywhere without being tied to a port.

The quality control and survey activities of the project as well as the classification of the submarine dock are carried out by Trk Loydu, which is competent in survey and classification of military vessels.

The dock has an empty weight of 4,000 tons and a lifting capacity of 3,000 tons. Including the bow and stern overhangs, it has a total length of 105 meters. With a width of 25.1 meters, a corresponding internal width of 17.05 meters, a height of 19.95 meters and a diving depth of 16.5 meters, it can reach this depth in 75 minutes. Thanks to these characteristics, it is capable of mooring submarines currently in storage and those likely to enter the later period.

The dock closing mechanism consists of a three-section, automatically controllable roof system and two automatically controlled guillotine doors located at the front and rear. With this feature, unique in its class in the world, it aims to avoid interruptions in the maintenance, repair and modernization activities of submarines at the dock in adverse weather conditions, thus ensuring that privacy and security are not compromised.

