Donald Trump wears garbage collector's jacket to rally in critical condition





Trump explains MAGA garbage truck at Green Bay rally

Former President Donald Trump explained the origin of his garbage truck at a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The truck, which had “Trump” written in large letters on the side, referenced President Biden's controversial comment about “garbage.”

Just six days before November 5 and the day after President Biden called Trump supporters “trash,” former President Donald Trump spoke to several thousand supporters in Green Bay, Wisconsin , while wearing a high visibility garbage collector vest.

Trump explained that his decision to arrive at the rally in a dump truck, wearing a trash vest, was made on the spur of the moment. He joked that the vest made him look slimmer and joked that the vest could become part of his daily outfit.

“When they said I would look slimmer, I said in that case I’ll wear it on stage,” he joked. “I may never wear a blue jacket again.”

He criticized Biden, Democrats, and especially his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, for “waging a campaign of hatred, vitriol and retaliation.”

Trump destroys Biden insult in garbage truck

Former President Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Resch Center, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

“This week, Kamala compared her political opponents to the most evil mass murderers in history and now, speaking on a campaign call last night, crooked Joe Biden finally said what he and Kamala really thought of our supporters, he treated them like trash,” he said.

Referencing Hillary Clinton's 2016 comments calling her supporters “deplorables,” he said Biden's remark “blows the deplorables out of the water.”

“My response to Joe and Kamala is very simple: You can't lead America if you don't love Americans, that's true. You can't be president if you hate the American people, which I believe , and Kamala Harris is not fit to be president of the United States,” he said.

TRUMP SUPPORTERS OF WASTE? AMERICANS REACT TO PRESIDENT BIDEN’S CURRENT COMMENTS

Former President Trump speaks to reporters while sitting in a garbage truck Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Trump then presented himself as a candidate for unity, uniting people of all races, creeds and economic status.

“Kamala and Joe treat all of us, even them, like trash. I call you the heart and soul of America. You are the heart and soul, you built our country, you have built,” he said. “And by the way, I want to thank all of our sanitation workers across America because they work hard, they work really hard and they do an incredible job, and they don't get the credit they deserve.”

Trump also mocked Harris for mentioning him 24 times in his closing speech Tuesday in Washington, DC. He accused the Harris campaign of paying and transporting supporters to the speech.

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris (AP Photo/Getty Images)

He also thanked former astronaut Buzz Aldrin for his recent support, saying, “What we've built is the biggest, broadest, most incredible coalition and greatest political movement in the history of our country.” country. »

He urged Wisconsinites to vote, saying, “If we win, Wisconsin is going to win everything.”

“November 5, 2024 will be Liberation Day in America,” he said.

