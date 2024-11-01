bne IntelliNews – Xi Jinping announces strategic partnership between China and Slovakia





Slovakia and China have taken their bilateral relations to a new level of strategic partnership, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced during a visit by populist Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on November 1. The deal represents another success in Beijing's strategy to shore up support from European Union member states in Central and Eastern Europe, thereby preventing any possible united EU policy against China, following the announcement of an agreement. similar agreement with Hungary in May. The visit to China has a strategic character and expresses mutual respect between the two countries, Fico stressed on his Facebook page, where he also published photos of his visit. Fico is accompanied by eight ministers and 66 companies and professional associations, according to the Central European Institute of Asian Studies (CEIAS), but few details have been released since Fico left Bratislava on October 31. Czech Press Agency indicated that no journalists accompanied the delegation. The Ficos visit is taking place rather secretly, commented the head of CEIAS in Bratislava, Matej imalk, on his LinkedIn profile, adding that neither the official agenda, nor the list of members of the delegation, nor the list of accompanying persons have not been officially announced. Although he proclaims himself a socialist, Fico is an open supporter of Hungary's radical-right Prime Minister Viktor Orban and often copies his model, in this case strengthening ties with the Chinese communist regime in order to win future investment deals and commercial. Hungary is the the largest recipient of Chinese foreign direct investment in recent years and has at times blocked a united EU foreign policy stance towards Beijing, proclaiming that it takes a pragmatic stance in the country's interests and does not want to interfere in China's internal affairs. Building relations with Beijing and maintaining open channels with Vladimir Putin's Russia are also seen as a way to rebalance Hungary's foreign policy and show often-critical Brussels that the country has other options. The head of the CEIAS office in Prague, Filip Ebok, wrote on his X account that Fico expressed support for China's three global initiatives (global development, civilization and security) and opposed unilateralism and hegemonism. Ebok also noted that there had been discussions on Ukraine, with both sides praising each other's positions and that Fico had stated that Slovakia was ready to join the Friends of Peace group on Ukraine and to contribute to the political resolution of the conflict with China. After forming his left-right cabinet, Fico reoriented Slovak foreign policy from a strong supporter of Ukraine to a pro-Kremlin stance, calling for peace negotiations with the latter. Before leaving for China, Fico appeared on Russian propaganda channel Rossiya 1 in an unprecedented interview, calling for security guarantees for Russia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.intellinews.com/xi-jinping-announces-strategic-partnership-between-china-and-slovakia-351280/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos