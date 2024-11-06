China reacts to Trump's victory, wants 'win-win cooperation' with the United States





As former President Donald Trump moves closer to a second term, China has said it will continue to seek “win-win” cooperation with the next administration. Leaders around the world have made congratulatory calls to Trump, who, at the time of writing, had 277 electoral votes, compared to 224 for Vice President Kamala Harris. It took 270 in total to win. “China has always been consistent in its policy towards the United States and will continue to view and manage China-U.S. relations in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation,” the spokesperson said. words of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning, to journalists. Wednesday. Mao refused to “answer any hypotheticals” when asked what China's reaction would be if Trump kept his promise to further increase tariffs on Chinese goods. Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump before a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. China said it hopes…

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump before a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. China said it hopes for “win-win” cooperation with the next Trump administration. .

More

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Trump has said he would introduce a 60% tariff on all Chinese imports if elected. “The US presidential election is an internal matter of the United States and we respect the choice of the American people,” she said. News week contacted the Trump campaign and the Chinese Foreign Ministry to request comment in writing. The ongoing trade war between the world's largest and second-largest economies began in 2018 when the Trump administration launched a sweeping round of tariffs, citing long-standing unfair trade policies and intellectual property theft. The Biden administration chose earlier this year to maintain Trump-era tariffs on some $300 billion in Chinese goods and increased tariffs to 100% on a range of products of which China is a major producer, including electric vehicles and solar panels. “Trump is likely to keep his promise to impose more tariffs on China,” said Bonnie Glaser, managing director of the Indo-Pacific program at the US German Marshall Fund. News week. “It remains to be seen whether they will be part of a broader coherent strategy to win the strategic competition with China.” Trump threatened to further increase tariffs if the country took action against Taiwan. China claims sovereignty over this self-governing democracy, even though the Chinese Communist Party government in Beijing has never governed there. “I would say: if you go to Taiwan, I'm sorry to do that, I'm going to tax you 150 to 200%,” the president-elect reportedly said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. Trump said he would not need to use military force because Chinese President Xi Jinping “respects me and knows I'm crazy.” Although the United States shifted its diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979, Washington has been the island's main source of arms ever since. U.S. administrations have also maintained a policy of “strategic ambiguity” for decades, leaving China wondering whether it would come to Taiwan’s defense if attacked. Under the first Trump administration, China and the United States also clashed over the treatment of predominantly Muslim Uyghurs in China's far-western Xinjiang region, over the crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong and on espionage campaigns.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/china-news-responds-trump-election-victory-1981171 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos