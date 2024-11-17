No indication from Pakistan on possibility of trying Imran Khan in military court





Pakistan to hold national trade exhibition in Jeddah in February, official

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will organize a national trade exhibition in Jeddah from February 5 to 7 next year, an official of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) said on Sunday, during which products from a Hundreds of companies will be presented in Islamabad. is turning to the Saudi market to boost its exports. Islamabad and Riyadh have worked in recent months to increase bilateral trade and investment, and the Kingdom this year reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating an investment program worth $5 billion for Pakistan. Pakistani and Saudi companies signed 27 agreements and memorandums of understanding worth $2.2 billion in October. During Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to the Kingdom last month, the two countries agreed to increase this figure to $2.8 billion. Pakistan will hold a national exhibition from February 5 to 7, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with the aim of increasing exports to the Kingdom, Faisal Awan, deputy director of TDAP, told Arab News. TDAP will organize the exhibition, which Awan said will bring together 100 Pakistani companies so that they can showcase their products directly to Saudi buyers in their own country. The official said TDAP had already issued advertisements inviting Pakistani companies to showcase their products, setting November 25 as the deadline to apply. We have invited companies from all sectors, including engineering, agro-based products, textiles, clothing and services, Awan added. TDAP also invited manufacturers from various sectors such as engineering, home appliances, machinery, pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, cables and agro products such as fruits, vegetables, rice, meat , seafood, spices and processed foods, according to advertising seen by Arab. News. The invitation also extends to the textile and clothing sector which offers knitwear, ready-made garments, home textiles, yarns, linen and fabrics, as well as the service sector which covers services telecommunications, computing and information. So far, we have received a great response with more than 50 applications submitted in just over a week, Awan said. The TDAP provides a subsidy of about 80 percent on booth fees at the exhibition, Awan explained. He said the authority charges only Rs 200,000 ($720) for each stall while the actual cost is around Rs 1.2 million ($4,319). Other arrangements such as visas, flight tickets and accommodation must be taken care of by the company itself, he said. Awan said that while every market has its dynamics, Pakistan has high expectations from the Saudi market due to the growing business collaboration between the two countries in recent months. As we have received many delegations from Saudi Arabia in recent months, our expectations are very high, Awan said. And we aim to get multi-million dollar orders. The TDAP official said the opportunities generated at the expo are expected to materialize in the next five to six months. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy strong trade, military and cultural ties. The Kingdom is home to more than 2.7 million Pakistani expatriates and is the main source of remittances to the cash-strapped South Asian country. Islamabad is eyeing increasing collaboration in the economic and trade sectors as it grapples with a protracted economic crisis that has depleted its resources, triggered double-digit inflation in the country and weakened its currency over the past two years. In 2023, Pakistan established the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), a hybrid civil-military body tasked with expediting decisions related to foreign investments. The SIFC aims to attract investments in minerals, agriculture, livestock, energy, tourism and other vital sectors of Pakistan's economy, mainly from Gulf countries.

