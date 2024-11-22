Starmer backs ICC's 'political' arrest warrant for Netanyahu, sparking outrage





The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Secretary Yoav Gallant, in a move that critics called an apolitical move disguised as a legal decision. The arrest warrants, linked to Israel's defensive actions following the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks, have been widely condemned and concerned about their implications for international justice. A blow to the credibility of the ICC? Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman was silent in her criticism of the decision, saying: This is a political decision disguised as a legal decision. This can only bring discredit to the ICC. Israel is fighting for its survival against Hamas terrorists after the October 7 attacks. Equating Hamas terrorism with Israeli defensive measures is a shame. The arrest warrants have sparked outrage among those who view the ICC's actions as undermining Israel's right to defend itself against terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah, which are recognized as terrorist organizations by several governments. , including the United Kingdom and the United States. Starmers' support for the ICC raises questions British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer faced criticism after saying he supported the ICC's decision and refusing to comment on whether Mr Netanyahu would be arrested if he visited the UK. Starmer's official spokesperson added: We respect the independence of the ICC, which is the principal international institution responsible for investigating and prosecuting the most serious crimes under international law. However, critics say this response ignores the complexity of the situation, with some accusing the Labor government of being soft on what they describe as a clear case of anti-bias. of Israel. A change in the UK's position Under the previous Conservative government, Britain signaled its intention to challenge ICC plans to issue arrest warrants for Israeli officials. However, just weeks after coming to power, Starmer's Labor government reversed this position, choosing not to oppose the arrest warrants. When asked whether Mr Netanyahu would be welcome in the UK, Downing Street avoided giving a clear answer. The Prime Minister's spokesperson repeatedly refused to comment on speculation, leaving open the question of whether the UK would enforce the mandate. Israel's right to defend itself While reiterating that Israel has the right to defend itself in accordance with international law, Downing Street's refusal to challenge the ICC's actions has alarmed its key allies. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the decision appalling, while high-profile voices like Nigel Farage and Elon Musk joined in condemning what they see as a politically motivated attack on Israel's sovereignty . A dangerous precedent? The ICC's decision has drawn attention to its own credibility. Critics argue that by targeting Israeli leaders while failing to address acts of terrorism committed by Hamas, the court risks becoming a kangaroo court, as the United States describes it. These mandates come at a time when Israel faces existential threats. Following the October 7 attacks, which left more than 1,400 Israelis dead, Israel launched defensive measures against Hamas in Gaza. Observers warn that equating these actions with terrorism could delegitimize Israel's fight for survival and embolden its enemies. Calls for accountability and reform The controversy has reignited calls for reform of the ICC. Critics argue that the courts' selective approach to justice undermines its mandate and alienates nations committed to upholding international law. As the debate continues, the ICC's decision raises profound questions about its role in international justice and its ability to remain impartial in global conflicts. For Israel and its allies, the stakes could not be higher. Photo: Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Photo by Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 Like that: As Loading…

