'I was an NCC cadet myself': PM Modi recalls his experience in 116th 'Mann ki baat' | News from India





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation marking National Cadet Corps (NCC) Day, reflecting on his personal experience as an NCC cadet. He recalled how his NCC experience had been “invaluable” in instilling “discipline, leadership and service among the youth.”

“Today is a very special day. Today is CNC Day. As soon as we hear the name CNC we remember our school and college days. I myself “Been a cadet of NCC, I can confidently say that the experience I gained from it is invaluable to me in inculcating a sense of discipline, leadership and service among the youth. he declared during the 116th episode of “Mann ki baat”.

He also spoke about the contribution of nationals of Indian origin from Guyana, a South American country, including President Irfan Ali, to the preservation and propagation of Indian culture abroad .

“A “mini-India” also exists in Guyana, thousands of kilometers from India. About 180 years ago, Indians were taken to Guyana to work as laborers in the fields and for other work. Today, people of Indian origin in Guyana lead Guyana in all areas of politics, business, education and culture. Guyana’s President, Dr. Irfan Ali, is also of Indian origin and is proud of his Indian heritage,” he said.

“I have heard of a similar effort underway in Slovakia, aimed at preserving and promoting our culture. Here, our Upanishads have been translated into the Slovak language for the first time. These efforts also reveal the global influence of the Indian culture. It is a matter of pride for all of us that there are millions of people across the world who have India in their hearts,” he added. Here are the main quotes from the episode:

From the ramparts of the Red Fort, I called on these young people to take up politics, whose entire family has no political background. To connect one million of these young people, the new youth, to politics, many special campaigns will be organized in the country. The “Young Leaders Dialogue in Developed India” is also one such effort.

The country celebrates 'Youth Day' on January 12, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. Next year will mark the 162nd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. This time it will be celebrated in a very special way. On this occasion, a grand event of young ideas will be held on January 11 and 12 at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi and the name of this initiative is “Vikas Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue”.

In many parts of the country, “young people” turn trash into gold by taking away things considered useless. They make various types of innovations. They earn money through this and develop means of employment.

A few months ago, we launched the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign. People from all over the country participated in this campaign with great enthusiasm. The “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign is now expanding to other countries around the world. When I was in Guyana, I also witnessed this campaign there.

Sparrows play a very important role in maintaining biodiversity around us, but today we barely see them in cities. Many children of today's generation have only seen sparrows in photos or videos. Unique efforts are being made to bring this beautiful bird back into the lives of these children.

