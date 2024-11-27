Chinese Defense Minister Corruption Investigation: Xi Jinping Cracks Down Again, Third in a Row: Dong Jun, China's Defense Minister, Under Investigation for Corruption





Expanding anti-corruption campaign in the Chinese army

China's Defense Minister Dong Jun is under investigation for corruption, making him the third consecutive defense minister implicated in similar allegations. The Financial Times reported that Dong's case is part of a broader anti-corruption crackdown aimed at reforming the top brass of the People's Liberation Army (PLA). Dong, who served as chief of the PLA Navy before becoming defense minister in December 2023, is the latest high-profile figure to face scrutiny amid the anti-corruption drive of President Xi Jinping. The investigation into Dong Jun highlights the ongoing anti-corruption purge that has reshaped China's military leadership. Since last year, at least nine PLA generals and several defense industry executives have been dismissed. The crackdown reflects growing efforts to combat misconduct, with accusations of corruption, abuse of power and undermining political integrity against senior officials.

Read also: Divorce rumors multiply as Justin and Hailey Bieber become new parents; what is the truth, the sources spill the beans



Dong's immediate predecessors, Li Shangfu and Wei Fenghe, faced similar charges before their impeachment. Both were expelled from the Communist Party in June 2024 for serious disciplinary violations. Investigations revealed that they had taken bribes and granted undue favors, seriously damaging the army's reputation. Li Shangfu, appointed in March 2023, was fired after just seven months, while Wei Fenghe was head of the PLA Rocket Force before his ouster. Tense international relations amid controversy

Dong Jun recently refused to meet with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at a defense summit in Laos, citing tensions over U.S. actions related to Taiwan. The move adds to the challenges facing China's military as international scrutiny intensifies over its internal governance and leadership stability.Read also: Could federal charges against Donald Trump resurface despite Jack Smith's firing?

Xi Jinping focuses on discipline

President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign underscores his intention to ensure loyalty and discipline within the PLA. However, the repeated targeting of senior defense officials raises questions about the extent of corruption and political trust within China's military ranks. The ongoing investigations reflect the leadership's determination to clean up the armed forces, even at the cost of high-profile controversies. FAQ:

Why is Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun under investigation?

Dong Jun is under investigation as part of a broad anti-corruption campaign within the People's Liberation Army (PLA). Allegations of corruption and abuse of power have been linked to his tenure, continuing a trend seen among his predecessors.Is this the first time that an investigation has been carried out against a Chinese defense minister?

No, Dong Jun is the third consecutive defense minister to face corruption charges. His predecessors, Li Shangfu and Wei Fenghe, were also expelled from the Communist Party over similar allegations of misconduct.



Disclaimer: This content is created by a third party. The views expressed here are those of the respective authors/entities and do not represent those of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee or endorse any of its contents nor is it responsible in any way for it. Please take all necessary steps to ensure that the information and content provided is correct, updated and verified. ET hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to the report and any content contained therein.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/international/us/xi-jinping-cracks-down-again-third-in-a-row-dong-jun-chinas-defence-minister-under-probe-for-corruption/articleshow/115736559.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos