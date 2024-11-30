Politics
Those who consider power as a birthright have not been in power for a decade: PM Modi
Bhubaneshwar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the opposition for spreading propaganda against the BJP-led NDA. He said they crushed the spirit of the Constitution and rejected all democratic norms.
Addressing party workers in Bhubaneswar, Modi said the opposition had only one goal: to grab power by misleading people.
Those who consider power as their birthright have not been in power at the Center for a decade…The spirit of the Constitution is crushed (by them), all norms of democracy are rejected, he said declared in an apparent attack on the opposition.
The Prime Minister said that it is only natural that there are ideological differences between political parties on different issues and they have the right to express their views and resort to agitation.
But now, one can sense, there has been a big change as attempts are being made to tarnish the image of our democracy and the Constitution, Modi said.
Deprived of power for a decade, these parties are now filled with such anger that they do not hesitate to conspire against the country and its people. They are deceiving people with lies and rumors, he said.
Modi noted that such false propaganda poses a major challenge to the people of India, and BJP workers and those who love the country and respect the Constitution should foil such attempts and expose the lies.
PM Modi further criticized the opposition's 'Chowkidar' remarks, saying that 'power-hungry' people always lie and if one of them doesn't work, they make up an even bigger lie .
“These power-hungry people have done nothing but lie to the public. When one of their lies doesn't work on people, they make up an even bigger lie. They do the same to give false assurances to their workers… In 2019, the 'chowkidar' was a thief for them (referring to the Congress-led opposition), but the same 'chowkidar' became honest in 2024, and they didn't. has mistreated him ever since. They only want to deceive people and take back power,” he said.
A few months before the elections, some leading political pundits were completely dismissing the BJP in Odisha. These people were saying that the BJP cannot become such a big force in Odisha that it can form the government on its own. But when the results came in, these people were surprised. Because the work of the BJP government at the Center for the people of Odisha and the feeling of affinity it had with the people of Odisha even when it was sitting in Delhi had reached every household in Odisha,” a- he declared.
The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of Odisha hosting a series of high-profile events. “After the DG-IG meeting, Puri will host Navy Day celebrations on December 4, followed by Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in January 2025,” he said.
Modi highlighted that Odisha will be at the center of the entire Pacific region, and the events will take place with more grandeur than the G20 meeting. He encouraged the state to make it a spectacular event, showcasing the cleanliness and beauty of Odisha to the world.
Modi is on a three-day visit to Odisha to attend the All-India Conference of Directors General/Inspector Generals of Police 2024 which will begin in Bhubaneswar from November 30.
