PM Modi accelerates infrastructure completion with PRAGATI study from Oxford and Gates Foundation





A study by Sad Business School, University of Oxford and the Gates Foundation highlights how India's digital governance platform, PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation), has transformed the country's infrastructure development landscape . The study notes that the platform, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fostered accountability, facilitated federal and regional collaboration and accelerated the completion of long-delayed projects worth a staggering $205 billion. Key findings: overcoming decades of delays PRAGATI has been instrumental in resolving decades-long delays in over 340 infrastructure projects across India. The study, titled From Gridlock to Growth: How Leadership Enables Indias PRAGATI Ecosystem to Power Progress, notes that many of these projects have been delayed by up to 20 years. Some projects had already completed physical works but were stuck in the final stages, while others had seen no progress in construction. PRAGATI has a digital dashboard for real-time project monitoring and facilitates review meetings through video conferencing chaired by PM Modi. According to the study, these reviews helped streamline decision-making, cut red tape and ensure projects were completed quickly. The success of the platform has significantly reduced project delays, reducing timelines from decades to just months, he said. The impact of PRAGATI: strengthening leadership and stimulating collaboration A notable aspect of PRAGATI is the direct involvement of India's top leaders in monitoring infrastructure projects. Prime Minister Modi's personal accountability and regular oversight provided an essential level of governance, ensuring that projects did not languish due to bureaucracy or lack of political will, the study found. The platform has facilitated unprecedented levels of cooperation between central and state authorities, ensuring that both levels of government work together to overcome obstacles and accelerate projects, it adds. PRAGATI: A game-changer in governance According to Soumitra Dutta, Dean of Peter Moores and Professor of Management at Oxford Sad, PRAGATI offers developing countries a unique opportunity to revolutionize their approaches to infrastructure development. He said: “Building on PRAGATI’s experiences, other developing countries also have a valuable opportunity to revolutionize their approach to infrastructure development. » Dutta highlighted that PRAGATI's success lies in its ability to foster collaboration among various stakeholders and leverage technology for real-time monitoring and accountability. Cultivate an environment of leadership and accountability Professor Dutta highlighted the importance of high-level leadership in the use of technology to drive cross-collaboration and maintain regular reviews of infrastructure projects. “PRAGATI shows us that it is essential for nations to cultivate an environment in which senior leaders use technology to drive cross-collaboration and regular reviews of accountabilities,” he explained. Key findings revealed at IIM Bengaluru symposium The findings were revealed today at a symposium organized by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bengaluru, which brought together experts from academia, government and the private sector to discuss the transformative potential of digital governance in infrastructure development. Notable projects accelerated by PRAGATI Several key infrastructure projects have benefited from PRAGATI's intervention, including: Chenab Bridge (Jammu and Kashmir): Once blocked for a decade, this bridge is now the highest railway bridge in the world. It is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link, which connects Kashmir to the rest of India by rail. According to the new study, the review of PRAGATI platforms helped accelerate the construction of the bridges, ensuring that they become a vital socio-political and economic link. The Bogibeel Bridge (Assam): This crucial bridge over the Brahmaputra River faced more than a decade of delay before being included in the PRAGATI review process in 2015. The intervention prompted regular site visits and cooperation between central and state ministries, enabling the completion of the bridges in 2018, significantly improving the connectivity of the Dhemaji region. Read also | PM Modi invites Putin to visit India in early 2025, dates still to be finalized The Jal Jeevan Mission (Nationwide): Aimed at providing a piped water connection to every rural household in India, this ambitious initiative has made significant progress thanks to PRAGATI's monitoring. A review carried out in 2021 led to a 20% increase in tap connections in areas where water is scarce over six months. From just 17% of Indian households having running water in 2019, this figure has risen to 79% by November 2024, the study notes.

Get all the latest business news, events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. Business NewsNewsIndiaPM Modi accelerates infrastructure completion thanks to Oxford and Gates Foundation's PRAGATI study MoreLess

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/pm-modi-drives-rapid-infra-completion-with-pragati-study-by-oxford-and-gates-foundation-11733153791899.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos