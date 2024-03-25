Sports
Table tennis competitions heading towards title deciders
Local table tennis down to the wire
With just three matches remaining in this season's first division, the title can still be won by three teams in the Torbay and South Devon Table Tennis League.
NA Batmen currently have a five-point lead over NA Buzzards, who are two points ahead of Torbay Academy 1, with one match in hand each, with the crunch match being Torbay Academy 1 versus NA Batmen. The NA Buzzards face Brixham Sharks in their latest meeting.
This week the top four teams all played against each other. Leaders NA Batmen defeated fourth-placed NA Eagles 7-3 thanks to a fine maximum from Rory Harries, while the two teams battling the Batmen for the title played out an excellent 5-5 draw at Torbay Academy.
An excellent Herbie Sage maximum helped the NA Buzzards who, 5-3 down, needed to win the final two sets to earn the draw and keep themselves in contention for the title. The excellent Torbay Academy 1 team had won all twelve matches so far, with their main man, Toma Mitranescu, unbeaten.
Playing twice a week, NA Buzzards continued their impressive unbeaten run with a win over a weakened NA Condors team. Herbie Sage, Kevin Nicholls and Simon James comfortably beat the injury-ravaged Condors team.
Division Two is just as exciting as the top two will play each other in their final match. Leaders Brixham Trawlers have a three-point lead over second-placed Dawlish Aces.
The Dawlish Aces ended any chance of Halwell B challenging for the title with a 6-4 win against them, despite a fine maximum from Halwell's Mick Mercer. Ollie Malin secured a great maximum for the basement side, NA Kestrels, but they just lost 4-6 to NA Falcons.
The top two of the third division each still have a few matches to play. However, one of the matches is between them and that match could well decide the title. Currently the Taverners and Torre Vikings cannot be separated, both on 91 points, so this division will end just like the top two.
The only Division 3 match this week was between two Newton Abbot teams. An excellent Jackie Whitehorn maximum was the difference as NA Hawks gained the upper hand over NA Kestrels 6-4.
This week's results in the fourth division have revealed a clear favorite for the title. Torbay Academy 6 did their clubmates a huge favor by beating leaders Dawlish Doubtfuls 7-3, Maria Dillon in fine form for the Academy.
That result, together with the Torbay Academy 5 team beating NA Vultures 8-2, means the Academy 5 team only need a point against bottom side Brixham Seals to become champions.
Aleksandra Treder was undefeated for the Academy 5 team. Lewis Lavery took another maximum as Torre Gladiators defeated NA Merlins 7-3.
The NA Parrots team of Rhys Lush, Ben Hoare and Dan Webster-Hall overtook clubmates NA Falcons 25-11 to claim their place in the final of the team singles handicap cup.
