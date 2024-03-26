Central Michigan University





NAPA, California. Central Michigan Men's Golf is 10e after the first day of the inaugural Bridgestone Collegiate Invitational at the Silverado Resort on Monday, an initiative between the PGA Tour's Pathway to Progression and the Golf Coaches Association of America, which CMU is co-hosting. Central Michigan Men's Golf is 10after the first day of the inaugural Bridgestone Collegiate Invitational at the Silverado Resort on Monday, an initiative between the PGA Tour's Pathway to Progression and the Golf Coaches Association of America, which CMU is co-hosting. “We've worked so hard to get to this point and it's finally starting to happen,” CMU head coach said Kevin Jennings of the event. “It's passing, after all that planning, and now we're almost done, but it's very exciting, very satisfying and encouraging for the development of our program.” As a team, the Chippewas finished at +30.301.305.606 through the first two rounds of the two-day, three-round tournament, which concludes on Tuesday. “This might be the toughest venue we've played this year,” Jennings added. “The course is very fair, but it is very challenging and I think the boys are doing reasonably well. “I always use the analogy: 'If our program were human, we would learn to walk and talk.' In doing that, we understand that sometimes there will be bumps, scrapes and bruises until we get our balance. We're in the process of understanding what we need to do to keep our balance.” Philippe Yturralde And Orlando Coons are both equal at 40e after two rounds, with a daily total of 151 (+7). Yturralde shot 75 and 76, Coons 76 and 75 on the par 72 course. Also being bound Jeffrey Andrus And Arie Jackman , who scored a total of 153 (+9) in two rounds. Jackman shot 2-over in round one and 79 in round two. Andrus shot 76 and 77, respectively. Easton Phillips equals 54d heading into Tuesday's final round, having shot 79 and 77 for a daily total of 156 (+12). “I told the team to 'remember the jewels I give you,'” Jennings said of his wisdom for tomorrow's round. “'Remember your training, allow yourself to do what you know how to do, and trust your instincts.'” Brigham Young leads the tournament through two rounds with a team score of 280 285 565. BYU's Cooper Jones is first in the rankings with 69 67 136. “We look forward to continuing to host this event next year and beyond and making it even better,” Jennings said. “It's probably the most competitive event and the most challenging course we've played this year, but it's preparation for (MAC Championships) and preparation for what lies ahead.”

