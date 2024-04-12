Sports
CAA Football has recognized 50 student-athletes as members of the 2024 NFF Hampshire Honor Society
RICHMOND, Va. (April 11, 2024) The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame has recognized 50 CAA Football student-athletes as members of the 2024 NFF Hampshire Honor Society.
The NFF Hampshire Honor Society consists of standout college football players from all divisions who have completed their senior year, have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.2 and are starters or significant contributors during the 2023 season.
CAA Football's 50 honorees came from nine different schools. Campbell, Delaware, Monmouth, Richmond, Stony Brook, Villanova and William & Mary had three or more student-athletes on the list.
CAA FOOTBALL PLAYERS NAMED TO THE NFF HAMPSHIRE HONOR SOCIEY 2024
Jacob Abel, Campbell
Caleb Dowden, Campbell
Mahlon Dyer, Campbell
Dylan Earney, Campbell
Caleb Perez, Campbell
Alex Santiago, Campbell
Jack Wilkes, Campbell
Chandler Harvin, Delaware
Ethan Saunders, Delaware
Jackson Taylor, Delaware
Dillon coach, Delaware
Alex Villas, Delaware
Kym Wimberly, Delaware
Will Argo, Monmouth
Eddie Morales III, Monmouth
Ryan Moran, Monmouth
Jack Neri, Monmouth
Tyler Williams, Monmouth
Max Brosmer, New Hampshire
Ryan Toscano, New Hampshire
Zander Barnett, Richmond
Dante Black, Richmond
Jackson Hardy, Richmond
Jared Joseph, Richmond
Andrew Lopez, Richmond
Ulises Sarria, Richmond
Tristan Wheeler, Richmond
Taylor Bolesta, Stony Brook
Nick Capazzola, Stony Brook
Casey Case, Stony Brook
DeAundre Cruz, Stony Brook
D'Angelo McKinnie, Stony Brook
Ross Tallarico, Stony Brook
Collin Tunc, Stony Brook
Jamal Gay, Towson
Brendan Bell, Villanova
Mitchell Bothwell, Villanova
Tim Brown, Villanova
Jake Green, Villanova
Jaaron Hayek, Villanova
Ayden Howard, Villanova
Richie Kimmel, Villanova
Jake Picard, Villanova
Ethan Potter, Villanova
Ty Trinh, Villanova
Adam Vanino, Villanova
Connor Watkins, Villanova
Marcus Crowell, William and Mary
Malcolm Spencer, William and Mary
Will Whitehurst, William and Mary
|
