



CAA Football has recognized 50 student-athletes as members of the 2024 NFF Hampshire Honor Society

RICHMOND, Va. (April 11, 2024) The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame has recognized 50 CAA Football student-athletes as members of the 2024 NFF Hampshire Honor Society. The NFF Hampshire Honor Society consists of standout college football players from all divisions who have completed their senior year, have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.2 and are starters or significant contributors during the 2023 season. CAA Football's 50 honorees came from nine different schools. Campbell, Delaware, Monmouth, Richmond, Stony Brook, Villanova and William & Mary had three or more student-athletes on the list. CAA FOOTBALL PLAYERS NAMED TO THE NFF HAMPSHIRE HONOR SOCIEY 2024 Jacob Abel, Campbell

Caleb Dowden, Campbell

Mahlon Dyer, Campbell

Dylan Earney, Campbell

Caleb Perez, Campbell

Alex Santiago, Campbell

Jack Wilkes, Campbell

Chandler Harvin, Delaware

Ethan Saunders, Delaware

Jackson Taylor, Delaware

Dillon coach, Delaware

Alex Villas, Delaware

Kym Wimberly, Delaware

Will Argo, Monmouth

Eddie Morales III, Monmouth

Ryan Moran, Monmouth

Jack Neri, Monmouth

Tyler Williams, Monmouth

Max Brosmer, New Hampshire

Ryan Toscano, New Hampshire

Zander Barnett, Richmond

Dante Black, Richmond

Jackson Hardy, Richmond

Jared Joseph, Richmond

Andrew Lopez, Richmond

Ulises Sarria, Richmond

Tristan Wheeler, Richmond

Taylor Bolesta, Stony Brook

Nick Capazzola, Stony Brook

Casey Case, Stony Brook

DeAundre Cruz, Stony Brook

D'Angelo McKinnie, Stony Brook

Ross Tallarico, Stony Brook

Collin Tunc, Stony Brook

Jamal Gay, Towson

Brendan Bell, Villanova

Mitchell Bothwell, Villanova

Tim Brown, Villanova

Jake Green, Villanova

Jaaron Hayek, Villanova

Ayden Howard, Villanova

Richie Kimmel, Villanova

Jake Picard, Villanova

Ethan Potter, Villanova

Ty Trinh, Villanova

Adam Vanino, Villanova

Connor Watkins, Villanova

Marcus Crowell, William and Mary

Malcolm Spencer, William and Mary

Will Whitehurst, William and Mary

