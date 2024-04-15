KSU tennis ends regular season with LA Tech win, OSU loss | K State Sports





The Kansas State women's tennis team closed out the regular season last week, beating Louisiana Tech 4-0 at home before falling to undefeated Oklahoma State in a sweep on Sunday.

Against the Bulldogs, K-State took the doubles point and didn't let off the gas, leaving Louisiana Tech (14-7, 3-1 CUSA) scoreless, the fourth time the Wildcats have done so this season.

K-State won the doubles points on the first and second courts. Junior Veronika Kulhava and freshman Tereza Polakova won back-to-back matches, beating Olga Bienzobas and Ana Rodrigues 6-3 in the No. 1 spot, now 8-7 in the spring. MHS standout and freshman Jillian Harkin and senior Manami Ukita won their third match as a pair, 6-4, over runner-up Tiffani Nash and Valentina Vasquez. In her first spring competition, senior Aleen Quamar teamed with freshman Maralgoo Chogsomjav to fall behind Zoie Epps and Alexia Romero in third place, 6-4. Once again, Polakova started the day in singles with a straight-set victory, beating Vasquez 6-1, 6-0 in the third position. Competing in the No. 1 position for the first time, Chogsomjav triumphed over Bienzobas 6–3, 6–3 for her 10th win of the year. Ukita got the win for K-State in back-to-back matches, this time in straight sets over fourth-ranked Nash, 6-2, 6-3. For the first time since November 12, Quamar returned to competition, battling sixth-ranked Romero in three sets in a no-holds-barred match 6-1, 2-6, 1-0. Kulhava met her second unfinished match in a row, finishing 6-3, 3-4 in third place against Rodrigues. Playing in a different spot at No. 5 against Epps for the first time this season, sophomore Maria Santos fell short in a first-set tiebreaker 6-7 (2-7) before being left unfinished in the second 2-3. On Sunday, K-State couldn't find an answer for No. 1 Oklahoma State (24-0, 13-0 Big 12), dropping the doubles point and failing to gain enough momentum against singles opponents. The doubles lineup looked a little different against the Cowgirls, freshman Charlotte Keitel, competing in doubles for the first time since March 3, teaming with second-place Kulhava for the first time and losing to Ayumi Miyamoto and Raquel Gonzalez with 6-3 . Chogsomjav and Santos were ranked No. 1 for the first time and faced the country's No. 5 duo of Anastasiya Komar and Ange Oby Kajuru and fell short 6–2. In third place, Harkin and Ukita were left incomplete against Safiya Carrington and Kristina Novak, 3-5. Sophomore Vanesa Suarez, competing for the first time since the April 5 match in Houston, faced No. 12 seed Komar and fell 6-1, 6-2. Keitel competed in second place against No. 4 Oby Kajuru and lost 6-1, 6-3. Santos, back in sixth position, was defeated by the only unranked opponent, Novak, 6-0, 6-1. Ukita, who last faced a ranked opponent on Feb. 9, was the only Wildcat not to start a second set, battling No. 89 Miyamoto in a high-scoring 5-7 first set at the No. 5 spot. Chogsomjav was left unfinished against a second-seeded opponent, No. 56 Peyre at No. 3, which she led in the second set, 2-6, 3-2. Kulhava competed for the first time in the No. 4 spot, where she fell 6-1, 4-3 to No. 73 Carrington. K-State (11-11, 4-9 Big 12) awaits final seeding for the Big 12 tournament, which begins Wednesday in Stillwater, hosted by the Cowgirls.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://themercury.com/k_state_sports/ksu-tennis-ends-season-with-la-tech-win-osu-loss/article_1fc6ed31-5e89-57fe-8160-affddd2e0ae7.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos