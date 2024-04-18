USF Womens Golf finishes third in the AAC Championship





TAMPA, FL, April 17, 2024 The University of South Florida women's golf team earned a third-place finish in the American Conference Women's Golf Championship. In the 2023–2024 season, the Bulls finished in the top four in nine of ten events, including three wins. The Bulls placed three players in the top 10. Along with Green, who posted a score of 210 (-6) through 54 holes, freshmen Emma Falcher finished ninth with a score of 213 (-3), and graduate student advancement Alyssa Montgomery finished in a shared 10the with a score of 214 (-2). USF led after the first two rounds but couldn't hold off winner SMU, the Mustangs shooting 276 (-12), the low round of the tournament, in the final round. SMU finished at 843 (-21). Tulsa shot 281 (-7) in the third round and finished second at 845 (-19). After rounds of 281 (-7) and 277 (-11), the Bulls closed with a 292 (+4). USF led the field with three eagles, scoring in the par five at 4.60 (-24). Senior Melanie Green ranked at 19e national, shot par or better in all three rounds. Green opened with a 71 (-1), followed by a 67 (-5) in the second round, including a 30 (-6) on the front nine, and closed with an even-par 72. She has par or better in 26 of the 29 rounds of the season. Groen led the field with two eagles and scored in par five at 4.25 (-9). Falcher joined Green in the top 10, her third top 10 finish in her first year as a Bull. She opened with a 69 (-3) and shot 71 (-1), in the second round in which she made six birdies. In the final round, Falcher shot 73 (+1) to finish in ninth place at 213 (-3). Alyssa Montgomery leveled her low round as a Bull with a 68 (-4) in the second round. Montgomery opened and closed with a pair of 73s to finish tied for 10the at 214 (-2), her second top 10 finish of the season. Senior Alizee Vidal shot 68 (-4) in the first round, carding an eagle and five birdies. Vidal followed that with 74 (+2) in the final two rounds to finish 15e at 216 (E). Junior Leonor Medeiros improved eight shots from first to second, contributing to a score of 71 (-1) in round two. She shot 79 in the first round and closed with a 77 (+5) to finish in a tie for 38th. Bulls team scores

Place RD1 RD2 RD3 Total T3 Melanie Green (Sr./Medina, NY) 71 67 72 -6 (210)

9 Emma Falcher (Fr./Fousenant, France) 69 71 73 -3 (213)

T10 Alyssa Montgomery (Gr./Knoxville, Ten.) 73 68 73 -2 (214)

15 Alizee Vidal (Sr./Le Gosier, France) 68 74 74 E (216)

T38 Leonor Medeiros (So./Palmela, Portugal) 79 71 77 +11 (227) Tournament team scores

Place RD1 RD2 RD3 Total 1 SME 278 289 276 -21 (843)

2 Tulsa 283 281 281 -19 (845)

3 South Florida 281 277 292 -14 (850)

4 Eastern Carolina 279 292 295 +2 (866)

5 UTSA 282 302 287 +7 (871)

6 North Texas 286 300 288 +10 (874)

7 Florida Atlantic Ocean 290 295 297 +18 (882)

8 Charlotte 299 295 302 +32 (896)

9 Wichita State 294 298 308 +36 (900)

10 Tulane 297 306 300 +39 (903)

11 UAB 304 305 305 +50 (914)

12 Memphis 306 308 306 +56 (920) About USF Women's Golf

The 2023-24 season will be the Bulls' sixth full season under head coach Erika Brennan. South Florida is among the nation's fastest-rising programs as they rose 75 spots in the national Golfstat rankings after Brennan's first season in 2018-19 and captured five tournament titles under Brennan while setting numerous program scoring records under her leadership . Senior striking Melanie Green was an all-conference performer in each of her first three seasons, qualified as an individual for the 2022 NCAA Regional and was named an All-American Honorable Mention in 2023. Green and the Bulls reached the NCAA Regional as a team in 2023, marking the program's first postseason appearance in 11 years.

Follow @USFWGolf on Twitter for the latest information about the program. – #GoBulls

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gousfbulls.com/news/2024/4/17/womens-golf-usf-womens-golf-finishes-third-in-the-aac-championship.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos