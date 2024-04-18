Pirates take on South Florida at home





GREENVILLE, NC East Carolina returns to the friendly confines of Max R. Joyner Family Stadium this weekend when the Pirates welcome South Florida to town for a three-game AAC series beginning Friday at 5 p.m. Friday and Sunday's games will be streamed on ESPN+, with Patrick Johnson (play-by-play) and Courtney Layton (analyst) present, while Saturday's game will be streamed on ECUPirates.com. Admission is free for fans all weekend. Emma Jackson leads the Pirates at the plate, batting .424 (2nd in AAC) and scoring 64 hits (1st in AAC/t-5th in NCAA) along with 22 doubles (1st in AAC/1st in NCAA) and 44 RBI (1st in AAC ). Jackson was named the nation's 14th best outfielder for the month of April by Softball America and is closing in on tying the single-season doubles program record of 26, set by Kate Manuse in 2004. In addition to Jackson, the Pirates have four other starters hitting .350 or better Morgan Johnson (.388), Taylor Woodring (.361), Anna Sawyer (.351) and Kanisha Anderson (.352). Taylor Apple leads ECU in the circle with a 2.56 ERA and 92 strikeouts (3rd in AAC) and goes with seven complete games, while Addy Bulls sports a 2.94 ERA with 47 strikeouts. Last timeout ECU suffered a heartbreaking 5-4 loss at UNCW on Wednesday as the Pirates rallied from a two-run deficit in the top of the seventh inning, only for the Seahawks to win the game on a Pirate error in the bottom of the seventh. ECU was 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base for the evening. Scouting the bulls South Florida comes into the series on a two-game winning streak and winners of three of its last four games, including a road upset of then-No. 9 Florida, 7-4. The Bulls are led at the plate by Alanah Rivera's .352 batting average and 26 RBI, while Camille Martinez leads the team in home runs with three. South Florida features a solid pitching staff with an overall ERA of 2.46, highlighted by Payton Dixon's ERA of 1.73 (1st in AAC) and 125 strikeouts (1st in AAC). Belle Sardja earned AAC Pitcher of the Week honors after holding Wichita State scoreless in 10.2 innings of work during their weekend series. Series history South Florida leads the all-time series 35-12 and has won the last eight meetings in the series. The last time the Pirates defeated the Bulls was on May 2, 2021, when ECU won 1-0 in eight innings. Next one After their three-game series against South Florida, the Pirates hit the road to take on North Carolina on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

