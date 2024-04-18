Complete list of polls where Joe Biden now leads Donald Trump





President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are expected to face off once again in the rematch race for the White House in November.

Trump is seeking a second, non-consecutive term in the White House even as he faces numerous civil and criminal cases in court.

Biden aims for a second term as voters express concerns that the 81-year-old is too old for four more years, and he faces struggling approval ratings and a lack of enthusiasm for his campaign.

The outgoing president's hopes for re-election are, however, starting to improve, as several polls have shown that he is now ahead of his Republican rival.

Newsweek has compiled the most recent examples of where Biden is leading Trump, which will be updated weekly starting April 18.

President Joe Biden has led former President Donald Trump in a number of polls leading up to next November's election. President Joe Biden has led former President Donald Trump in a number of polls leading up to next November's election. Photo-illustration by Newsweek/Getty, Jim Watson, Brandon Bell

Rung Overviews

In a poll of 1,020 likely voters conducted between April 12 and 14, Biden leads Trump 49 to 46 percent.

Morning consultation

This poll, conducted for Politico between April 5 and 7 among a sample of 6,004 registered voters.

The results showed Biden leading Trump 45 to 43 percent.

RMG Research

The poll taken between April 1 and 4 showed Biden narrowly leading Trump by one point, 44% to 43%.

The survey polled 1,679 “high propensity” voters.

Ipsos

On April 10, an Ipsos/Reuters survey found that 41% of registered voters said they would vote for Biden in November, compared to 37% who said they would support Trump.

The poll included responses from 833 registered voters surveyed online nationwide.

I&I/TIPP survey

In a head-to-head head-to-head, Biden leads Trump in the I&I/TIPP poll 43% to 40%.

When third-party candidates are put on the ballot, including independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Biden and Trump are tied at 38 percent, with Kennedy third at 11 percent.

The survey was conducted among 1,265 registered voters April 3-5.

Marquette Law School Survey

A national survey of 868 registered voters conducted March 18-28 found that Biden and Trump were tied at 50 percent.

Among a smaller sample of 674 likely voters, Biden received 52 percent and Trump 48 percent.

Marist

An NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist national poll of 1,199 registered voters, conducted between March 25 and 28, shows Biden leading 50 percent to 48 percent.

Data for progress

The poll of 1,200 likely voters between March 27 and 29 found that Biden received 47% of the vote and Trump 46%.

Morning consultation

Another Morning Consult poll conducted between March 29 and 31 of 6,018 registered voters saw Biden at 44 percent, compared to Trump's 42 percent.

Noble Predictive

According to a poll of 2,510 registered voters, 44% would vote for Biden while 43% would vote for Trump.

The survey was conducted from March 11 to 15.

Quinnipiac University Survey

In a head-to-head presidential election, 48% of voters support Biden in this survey, and 45% support Trump.

The poll included 1,407 self-identified registered voters nationwide, who were surveyed March 21-25.

Uncommon Knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/full-list-polls-biden-beating-trump-1891816 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos