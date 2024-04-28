Griffins win playoff opener after Berggren's OT goal; Leafs face elimination





The Grand Rapids Griffins rallied to win 3-2 in overtime in Game 1 of the Central Division semifinal against the Rockford IceHogs at the BMO Center in Rockford, Illinois on Saturday. Trailing 2-0 in the third period, Dominik Shine and Amadeus Lombardi scored goals and Jonatan Berggren scored the winning goal at 4:14 of overtime. Sebastian Cossa scored the victory in goal, stopping 20 of 22 shots. Game 2 of the best-of-five series is Wednesday at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. Saturday NHL playoffs Boston 3, (near) Toronto 1: Brad Marchand broke Boston's playoff goals record with his 56th and the Bruins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 in Game 4 on Saturday night, moving within a win of advancing to the second round. Marchand also had an assist, James van Riemsdyk and David Pastrnak scored and Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves. Boston can close the series at home on Tuesday night. Mitch Marner scored for Toronto. Auston Matthews, the NHL's regular-season goals leader with 69, sat out the third period. He missed practice on Friday. Fellow forward William Nylander played after missing the first three games of the series due to an undisclosed injury. Ilya Samsonov started in goal for the Maple Leafs and stopped 14 of 17 shots in the first two periods, and Joseph Woll made five saves in the third. (At) NY Islanders 3, Carolina 2 (2OT): Mathew Barzal scored his second goal of the game on a deflection 1:24 into the second overtime and the New York Islanders defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in Game 4 on Saturday to sweep their first-round playoff series to avoid. Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored and Semyon Varlamov stopped 42 shots, including 18 in overtime, to help the Islanders avoid elimination. Seth Jarvis and Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen finished with 33 saves for Carolina, which is trying to advance to the second round for the fifth time in six years. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Raleigh, North Carolina. (On)Tampa 6, Florida 3: Steven Stamkos scored his fourth and fifth goals of the series and Tampa Bay avoided elimination with a win over Florida in Game 4 of the first-round playoff game. Game 5 is Monday night in Florida. Only four times in 206 attempts has an NHL team recovered from a 3-0 deficit and won a series. Stamkos opened the scoring in the first period with three Lightning goals and helped alleviate Florida's continued pressure during the first half of the third period with his goal at 9:34 that gave Tampa Bay a 5–3 lead. Nicholas Paul added a goal on a 5-on-3 power play goal with 3:38 remaining. Brandon Hagel had two goals and an assist, and Brayden Point added a goal and two assists for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves, with Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman both having three assists. Eastern Conference Playoff Games Rangers vs. Capitals (Rangers lead 3-0) Game 1: Rangers 4-1 Game 2: Rangers 4-3 Game 3: Rangers 3-1 Game 4: Sunday @ Washington, 8 p.m Bruins vs. Maple Leafs (Bruins leads 3-1) Game 1: Bruins 5-1 Game 2: Leaves 3-2 Game 3: Bruins 4-2 Game 4: Bruins 3-1 Panthers vs Lightning (Panthers lead 3-1) Game 1: Panthers 3-2 Game 2: Panthers 3-2 (OT) Game 3: Panthers 5-3 Game 4: Lightning 6-3 Hurricanes vs. Islanders (Hurricanes lead 3-1) Game 1: Hurricanes 3-1 Game 2: Hurricanes 5-3 Game 3: Hurricanes 3-2 Game 4: Islanders 3-2 (2OT) Western Conference Playoff Games Dallas vs. Vegas (Golden Knights lead 2-0) Game 1: Vegas 4-3 Game 2:Vegas 3-1 Game 3: Saturday @ Vegas, 10:30 p.m Game 4: Monday @ Vegas, TBD Winnipeg vs. Colorado (Series tied 1-1) Game 1: Jets 7-6 Game 2: Avalanche 5-2 Game 3: Friday @ Colorado, 10 p.m Game 4: Sunday @ Colorado, 2:30 p.m Vancouver vs….Nashville (Canucks lead 2-1) Game 1: Canucks 4-2 Game 2: Predators 4-1 Game 3: Canucks 2-1 Game 4: Sunday @ Nashville, 5 p.m Edmonton vs. Los Angeles (Series tied 1-1) Game 1: Oilers 7-4 Game 2: Kings 5-4 (OT) Game 3: Friday @ Los Angeles, 10:30 PM Game 4: Sunday @ Los Angeles, 10:30 PM Hockey in the Michigan area Tuesday Saginaw 3, Sault Ste. Marie 1 Wednesday Toledo 6, Kalamazoo 2 Thursday NTDP U18s 9, Slovakia 0 Friday Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 2 London 3, Saginaw 1 Saturday Grand Rapids 3, Rockford 2 (OT) NTDP U18s vs. Norway, 10:30 am (Hockey Network) Sunday NTDP U18s vs. Latvia, 11am (Hockey Network) American Hockey League Playoffs Semi-final of the Central Division (Best-of-five series) Game 1: Grand Rapids 3-2 (OT) Game 2: Wednesday @ Rockford, 7 Game 3: Friday @ Rockford, 7 Game 4: Sunday, May 5 @ Grand Rapids, 4 Game 5: Friday May 10 @ Rockford, 7 Semi-final of the Central Division (Best-of-five series) Milwaukee vs. Milwaukee winner of Texas-Manitoba ECHL Central division semi-finals (Best-of-seven series) Game 1: Toledo 3-2 (OT) Game 2: Toledo 5-2 Game 3: Toledo 6-2 Game 4: Toledo 4-2 Road to the Memorial Cup in Saginaw (Saginaw hosts May 24 – June 2) Friday May 24: WHL vs. Saginaw, 7:30 Saturday May 25: OHL vs. QMJHL, 4 Sunday May 26: Saginaw vs. QMJHL, 7:30 Monday May 27: OHL vs. WHL, 7:30 Tuesday May 28: QMJHL vs. WHL, 7:30 Wednesday May 29: Saginaw vs. OHL, 7:30 Thursday May 30: Binding breaker (if necessary) Friday May 31: Semi-final, 7:30 PM Sunday June 2: Final, 7:30 PM CHL Playoffs in WHL, OHL, QMJHL Western hockey league Saskatoon Blades vs. Moose Jaw Warriors Prince George Cougars vs. Portland Winterhawks Ontario Hockey League Oshawa Generals vs. North Bay Battalion London Knights vs. Saginaw Quebec Major Junior Hockey League Baie-Comeau Drakkar vs. Cape Breton Eagles Drummondville Voltigeurs vs. Victoriaville Tigres

