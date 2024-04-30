Men's tennis draws No. 7 Tennessee to open the NCAA tournament





NCAA BRACKET INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (April 29, 2024) The ETSU men's tennis team was introduced to its destination and opponent for the upcoming NCAA Division I Men's Tennis Tournament on Monday evening when the NCAA announced the field. ETSU will face seventh-ranked national seed Tennessee in the first round on Friday. The first service between the Bucs and the Volunteers is at 1 p.m The Blue & Gold earned the SoCon's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament for the sixth straight year when it defeated UNC Greensboro (4-0), Chattanooga (4-0) and Samford (4-2) earlier this month at the SoCon tournament. It is ETSU's sixth consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament. ETSU finished the 2024 campaign on a nine-game winning streak and has a 13-9 record (7-0 SoCon) heading into NCAA Tournament play. Additionally, five different Buccaneers earned All-SoCon honors. Dimitri Badra became the first player in SoCon history to be named SoCon Player of the Year four times. Head coach Ricky Rojas was named SoCon's Coach of the Year, while Milledge Cossu And Francisco Lamas (All-SoCon second team double) and Alberto García (All-SoCon Freshman Team) was also recognized for their play this season by the league. Tennessee enters Friday's game against the Bucs with an overall record of 22-6. It marks the fourth straight year the Volunteers have been a national seed in the NCAA tournament. It will be the first clash between the Bucs and Volunteers since 2022. Tennessee and ETSU have collided three times before in the NCAA Tournament, the last in 2010 in the Round of 32. All three previous postseason games went in Tennessee's favor. ETSU has won two NCAA Tournament games in its history, including games against Notre Dame in 2008 and Alabama in 2010. Should the Bucs get past the Volunteers, the Bucs will face the winner of No. 28 North Carolina or No. 35 Memphis at 4 on Saturday. For more information about Buccaneer men's tennis, visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the men's tennis tab.

