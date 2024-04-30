Nina Dobrev's 2019 Met Gala Glass Dress Explained: The 3D 'Camp' Look





Nina Dobrev has sported a number of eye-catching looks over the years while attending premieres, parties and most notably the annual Met Gala. As we approach the 2024 Met Gala, which will celebrate the museum's “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibition on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, take a look back at one of Google's recent trending searches, which showed an uptick in requests throughout April for Dobrev's “glass dress” seen at the 2019 Met Gala. Nina Dobrev at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating “Camp: Notes on Fashion” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. Getty Images for THR For the 2019 Met Gala, which celebrated the unveiling of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibit under the direction of celebrity co-chairs Serena Williams, Harry Styles, Alessandro Michele and Lady Gaga, stars were encouraged to dress on the “Camp” theme. Often celebrated for its playfulness and use of irony, the Camp aesthetic was present in a number of celebrity looks through the use of bold colorways, unique textiles and design details fanciful. Nina Dobrev at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating “Camp: Notes on Fashion” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. AFP via Getty Images Styled by Zac Posen, Dobrev arrived at the gala in a custom 3D-printed “glass” minidress. In partnership with GE Additive x Protolabs, Posen designed the dress in four parts, with each section made to Dobrev's exact measurements. The star's look, comprised of an angular hairstyle and a pair of sparkling Christian Louboutin pumps, featured a sweetheart neckline, full skirt silhouette and faux-drape detailing. Nina Dobrev at the 2019 Met Gala celebrating “Camp: Notes on Fashion” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. Getty Images for THR In addition to dressing Dobrev for the gala red carpet, Posen implemented the same 3D printing technology into custom designs for Jourdan Dunn, Katie Holmes, Julia Garner and Deepika Padukone. Before Dobrev made headlines with her eye-catching appearance on the 2019 Met Gala red carpet, “The Vampire Diaries” actress had previously attended the museum's events in 2012, 2013 and 2016. Nina Dobrev at the 2012 Met Gala celebrating “Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2012 in New York City. WireImage In 2012, the star arrived in a black and gold Donna Karan Atelier maxi dress for the “Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations” exhibition. Dobrev's look, constructed with a figure-hugging silhouette and an asymmetrical neckline, featured a miniature train in the same shimmering textile. Nina Dobrev at the 2013 Met Gala celebrating “Punk: Chaos to Couture” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013 in New York City. WireImage Dobrev was invited to the 2013 Met Gala by Monique Lhuillier, who dressed her in an all-black look for the “Punk: Chaos to Couture” exhibit. The star wore a partially see-through black fishnet jumpsuit, accompanied by a matching black leather bustier and sheer layered skirt. Nina Dobrev at the 2016 Met Gala celebrating “Manus x Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. Getty Images In 2016, Dobrev was styled by Marchesa in a shiny gold dress adorned with head-to-toe floral embroidery. The dress was designed with a sweetheart neckline, partially sheer cap sleeves and a full skirt.

