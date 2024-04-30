Fashion
Nina Dobrev's 2019 Met Gala Glass Dress Explained: The 3D 'Camp' Look
Nina Dobrev has sported a number of eye-catching looks over the years while attending premieres, parties and most notably the annual Met Gala.
As we approach the 2024 Met Gala, which will celebrate the museum's “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibition on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, take a look back at one of Google's recent trending searches, which showed an uptick in requests throughout April for Dobrev's “glass dress” seen at the 2019 Met Gala.
For the 2019 Met Gala, which celebrated the unveiling of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibit under the direction of celebrity co-chairs Serena Williams, Harry Styles, Alessandro Michele and Lady Gaga, stars were encouraged to dress on the “Camp” theme. Often celebrated for its playfulness and use of irony, the Camp aesthetic was present in a number of celebrity looks through the use of bold colorways, unique textiles and design details fanciful.
Styled by Zac Posen, Dobrev arrived at the gala in a custom 3D-printed “glass” minidress. In partnership with GE Additive x Protolabs, Posen designed the dress in four parts, with each section made to Dobrev's exact measurements. The star's look, comprised of an angular hairstyle and a pair of sparkling Christian Louboutin pumps, featured a sweetheart neckline, full skirt silhouette and faux-drape detailing.
In addition to dressing Dobrev for the gala red carpet, Posen implemented the same 3D printing technology into custom designs for Jourdan Dunn, Katie Holmes, Julia Garner and Deepika Padukone.
Before Dobrev made headlines with her eye-catching appearance on the 2019 Met Gala red carpet, “The Vampire Diaries” actress had previously attended the museum's events in 2012, 2013 and 2016.
In 2012, the star arrived in a black and gold Donna Karan Atelier maxi dress for the “Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations” exhibition. Dobrev's look, constructed with a figure-hugging silhouette and an asymmetrical neckline, featured a miniature train in the same shimmering textile.
Dobrev was invited to the 2013 Met Gala by Monique Lhuillier, who dressed her in an all-black look for the “Punk: Chaos to Couture” exhibit. The star wore a partially see-through black fishnet jumpsuit, accompanied by a matching black leather bustier and sheer layered skirt.
In 2016, Dobrev was styled by Marchesa in a shiny gold dress adorned with head-to-toe floral embroidery. The dress was designed with a sweetheart neckline, partially sheer cap sleeves and a full skirt.
|
Sources
2/ https://wwd.com/feature/nina-dobrev-met-gala-2019-glass-dress-1236337634/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nina Dobrev's 2019 Met Gala Glass Dress Explained: The 3D 'Camp' Look
- Migrants pitch tents in Dublin as the Irish government tries to return asylum seekers to the UK.
- Men's tennis draws No. 7 Tennessee to open the NCAA tournament
- How machine learning improves the Chrome address bar on Windows, Mac, and ChromeOS
- UT MARTIN MEN'S BASKETBALL INK JOSU GRULLON AS EIGHTH ADDED FOR 2024-25
- Agencies set records for small business contracts in 2023
- Google Cloud Dataform V1beta1 client
- Prajwal Revanna 'sex video': Priyanka Gandhi attacks PM Modi, says 'on his leader's shoulders…'
- Former Rutgers football player shot and killed Sunday night in Hoboken
- People with rare longevity mutations may also be protected from cardiovascular disease
- Anne Hathaway's Cerulean Sheer Cutout Dress Is Perfect for Spring
- The students of Mt. Ararat HS will represent Maine in the international robotics competition for the second year