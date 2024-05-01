Bre Simon hired as UW-Superior women's ice hockey head coach





**Release courtesy of Jon Garver, UW-Superior Director of Athletic Communications SUPERIOR, Wis. –Yellowjacket Athletics and the University of Wisconsin-Superior announced that Bre Simon has been named the new head coach of the Yellowjacket women's hockey program following a national search. Simon becomes the sixth head coach in the program's history, dating back to 1998. She replaces Dan Laughlin, who retired in March after 21 years as head coach and 23 years with the program. “I am honored to be named the new head coach of University of Wisconsin-Superior. I am very excited and eager to join UWS,” said Simon. “I would like to thank Nick Bursik, the search committee and panelists for this opportunity. “I'm excited to move closer to home and join the UWS family. I can't wait to see what this talented group of young women can achieve.” Simon comes to the Yellowjackets after a two-year stint as an assistant coach at NCAA Division III Elmira College. While there, Simon helped the Soaring Eagles to the New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) championship game in 2023. Last season, Elmira finished as a national runner-up, falling to UW-River Falls in the NCAA Division III Women's Hockey Championship. Elmira had a record of 44-14-1 in her two seasons. Prior to her time at Elmira, Simon spent two years, including one year as co-head coach, of the girls hockey program at hockey powerhouse Gentry Academy in Minnesota. In her two years, Simon helped Gentry to a 41-11-0 record and two appearances in the Minnesota State High School Hockey Tournament, including one berth in the state championship game. “We are pleased to welcome Coach Simon to UW-Superior and Yellowjacket Athletics. Her dedication to player development and focus on the student-athlete experience was evident throughout the search process,” said Nick Bursik, director of athletics at UW-Superior . “We look forward to her immediate impact and continuing the traditions of Yellowjacket Hockey.” Simon was a decorated college player during her time at Hamline University. She is Hamline's all-time leader in goals (92), assists (93) and points (185). Her 185 points are more than double that of any other player in program history. She was a three-time CCM/AHCA West First Team All-American and won the 2019 Laura Hurd Award, given to the top player in NCAA Division III women's hockey. A native of Elk River, Minnesota, Simon graduated from Hamline in 2020 with a Bachelor of Science degree in public health. Her first day at UW-Superior is Tuesday, May 7, and an introductory press conference for Simon will be held at noon in the Marcovich Wellness Center on the UW-Superior campus. # # # # #

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wiacsports.com/news/2024/4/30/bre-simon-hired-as-uw-superior-womens-ice-hockey-head-coach.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos