SKIDMORE MEN'S TENNIS LIBERTY LEAGUE TOURNAMENT PREVIEW





Preview of the Liberty League Men's Tennis Championship Friday May 3 Sunday May 5, 2024; Reis Tennis Center, Cornell University; Ithaca, NY TOURNAMENT COVERAGE:

LIVE RESULTS Live tournament results can also be viewed on the iOnCourt mobile app. TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE:

Friday 8:30 – #5 Skidmore vs. #4 St. Lawrence

11:30 AM – #6 Ithaca vs. #3 Vassar Saturday 8:30am – #1 RPI vs. #4/5 winner

11:30am – #2 Hobart vs. #3/6 winner Sunday 9:00 AM Semi-final winners ABOUT THE TEAMS:

#1 RPI (15-1 overall, 8-0 Liberty League) RPI earned the top seed in the Liberty League tournament after going undefeated in league play (8-0). The Engineers, currently the league's top-ranked team at 23rd in the Division III poll, are ranked seventh in the ITA Northeast Region rankings.

RPI defeated Hobart 5-4 on the road in a match that determined the top seed. The Engineers defeated the Statesmen in last year's Liberty League championship game, 5-3, after a doubles sweep.

Junior All-American Aiden Drover-Mattinen anchors the RPI lineup from the top singles position for the third straight year. Drover-Mattinen is 13-3 in singles doubles, including 7-1 in the Liberty League. His only defeat in league play was a narrow 7-6, 6-4 decision against Hobart's Sean Pesin in Geneva. Drover-Mattinen and sophomore Andy Zhu also have a combined 14-2 record in first doubles (7-1 Liberty League). Drover-Mattinen is currently ranked 13th in the ITA Northeast Region, while Drover-Mattinen and Zhu are ranked eighth in the region in doubles.

RPI went 43-5 in Liberty League singles matches and 20-4 in doubles. Zhu (8-0), Bryce Burnham (8-0) and Tasmay Shah (7-0) were undefeated in the competition. #2 HOBART (14-5 overall, 7-1 Liberty League) After starting the spring 0-3 with losses to 9th-ranked Denison, Division I Cornell and 21st-ranked TCNJ, Hobart reeled off twelve straight wins before dropping a close 5-4 decision to RPI. The Statesmen are currently ranked 34th nationally and 10th in the ITA Northeast Region.

The first doubles team of senior Sean Pesin and sophomore Nick Fischer is currently ranked fifth in the ITA Northeast Region with a 13-5 record and a 7-1 mark in Liberty League play. The team's only defeat was a narrow 8-7 (7-4) loss to Vassar in Hobart's first league match of the year.

Pesin, an NCAA singles qualifier last spring, is 9-7 at first singles, including 5-1 in Liberty League play. As a team, Hobart went 40-8 in Liberty League singles matches and 18-6 in doubles.

Freshman Achilleas Kousaridis and junior Hyat Oyer lead the Statesmen with 14 dual match wins each. #3 VASSAR (12-5 overall, 6-2 Liberty League) Vassar, currently ranked 45th in the latest Division III poll, has battled a number of injuries this spring but has continued to post strong results. After dropping a 5-4 decision to Hobart in the first league match of the spring, the Brewers won their next five Liberty League games.

Senior Jay Wong returned to the lineup after missing the 2022-2023 season and has had a strong campaign at the top of the Vassar lineup. Wong is 10-7 in dual matches and 6-2 in the Liberty League, with his only losses coming against Drover-Mattinen and Pesin.

Vassar was strong at positions 3 through 6 in the singles lineup, as each lineup produced an 11–6 record in doubles matches. Freshman Eugene Lee is the team leader in doubles match wins with 11, including a 7-1 mark at third singles.

The doubles team of Lee and Pedro Cattaruzzi has had the most success, going 8-4 in third doubles and 2-1 in Liberty League play. #4 PC. LAWRENCE (8-10 overall, 4-4 Liberty League) St. Lawrence, ranked seventh in the Liberty League preseason poll, finished fourth under first-year head coach Tavis Rieger. The Saints opened their Liberty League schedule with a 5-4 victory over Skidmore, the first win for the Saints over the Thoroughbreds since the 2009-10 season. The teams will meet again on Friday in the first match of the tournament.

Senior Adam Heilbronner moved up to first singles this season after playing second singles as a junior. Including tournament play, he has seven victories this year.

The strength of the Saints' lineup lies in positions 4 through 6, as senior Ben Moolman and juniors John Hill-Edgar and Edvin Strandberg have combined for 25 wins through two games, including 11 in the Liberty League.

St. Lawrence's first doubles team of Heilbronner and junior Broderick Pinto played together all spring and had a 9-8 record (4-4 Liberty League). #5 SKIDMORE (5-11 overall, 4-4 Liberty League) Skidmore is one of the youngest teams in the league with a roster consisting of one junior, two sophomores and six freshman players. The Thoroughbreds have played one of the toughest games in the country after taking on Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (#1), Middlebury (#2), Washington-St. Louis (#7), Trinity-Texas (#9) and Tufts (#11) along with three seeded Liberty League teams.

Skidmore has gone 27-21 in Liberty League singles matches and 12-12 in doubles. Sophomore Nika Mori has been the team's most consistent player with an 8-8 record through two games and a 7-1 mark in the Liberty League.

has been the team's most consistent player with an 8-8 record through two games and a 7-1 mark in the Liberty League. First-year players Louis Bourn , Yuval Goodman And Fletcher King have occupied places at the top of the line-up. The Thoroughbreds have used 19 different doubles combinations this season. Bourn and Junior Griffioen Biernat are a combined 5-2, including a 5-0 mark in Liberty League play. #6 ITHACA (7-11 overall, 3-5 Liberty League) Ithaca returns to the Liberty League tournament for the first time since 2018-19, when the Bombers earned a first-round win over Vassar. First-year head coach Tom Rishcoff has led Ithaca to a 7-9 record against Division III opponents and league victories over Union, RIT and Bard.

Senior Nicolas Luis, a second-team All-Liberty League selection, anchors Ithaca's lineup from the number one singles position. Luis has gone 10-7 in doubles matches and 5-3 in the Liberty League. Freshman player Gijs Fidler is coming off a strong rookie season with a record of 10-6 in singles (10-5 in second singles) and 5-2 in league matches.

The doubles team of freshman Fidler and Emiliano Pedrero was solid for the Bombers, going 11-11 overall and 7-8 in doubles matches at first doubles. NEXT ONE: The championship team earns the Liberty League's automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Championship.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://skidmoreathletics.com/news/2024/5/2/mens-tennis-skidmore-mens-tennis-liberty-league-tournament-preview.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos