Olympic Games mixed doubles in Paris complete!





The latest ITTF Table Tennis World Rankings, published on May 7, 2024, has allocated the final coveted places* for the Mixed Doubles event at the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, setting the stage for an exciting showdown this summer. Seven couples have secured their ticket to Paris, including world number 1 and current world champion Sun Yingsha-Wang Chuqin. The Chinese duo, who won gold at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, will try to repeat the feat this summer in Paris. They will face stiff competition as they are joined by Republic of Korea's Lim Jonghoon-Shin Yubin and Japan's Hina Hayata-Tomokazu Harimoto, ranked No. 2 and No. 3 in the world respectively. The other pairs that secured their spot in today's rankings are Chen Szu-Yu-Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei; Romania Ovidiu Ionescu-Bernadette Szocs; and the Hungarian Dora Madarasz-Nandor Ecseki. As host country, France took the last quota and is represented in front of its own audience by Alexis Lebrun and Yuan Jia Nan. The rest of the participants are continental champions and winners of the World Mixed Doubles Qualification held last April in Havirov, Czech Republic. The Mixed Doubles event will crown the first Paris 2024 Olympic table tennis champions, with the final set to be played on Wednesday, July 30 at Arena #4 in South Paris. Players will be seeded based on the ITTF Table Tennis World Rankings published on July 16, 2024. If the National Olympic Committee has qualified a team, all players from the Mixed Doubles event will be included in the team composition of their respective genders. As the Games draw closer, keep up to date with everything related to the road to Paris 2024 on our dedicated events page. Mixed doubles pairs qualified* for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Australia – Minhyung Jee and Nicholas Lum (Continental Qualifier) Brazil – Victor Ishiy and Bruna Takahashi (continental qualification) China – Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin (ranking qualification) Chinese Taipei – Chen Szu-Yu and Lin Yun-Ju (Ranking Qualification) Cuba – Jorge Campos and Daniela Fonseca Carrazana (continental qualification) Democratic People's Republic of Korea – Kim Kum Yong and Ri Jong Sik (World Qualification) Egypt – Omar Assar and Dina Meshref (continental qualification) France – Alexis Lebrun and Yuan Jianan (host quota) Germany – Nina Mittelham and Dang Qiu (continental qualification) Hong Kong, China – Doo Hoi Kem and Wong Chun Ting (World Qualification) Hungary – Nandor Ecseki and Dora Madarasz (Ranking Qualifier) Japan – Hina Hayata and Tomokazu Harimoto (ranking qualification) South Korea – Lim Jonghoon and Shin Yubin (ranking qualification) Romania – Ovidiu Ionescu and Bernadette Szocs (Ranking Qualification) Spain – Alvaro Robles & Maria Xiao (World Qualification) Sweden – Christina Kallberg and Kristian Karlsson (World Qualifier) *The participation of athletes in the Olympic Games is subject to the selection of their respective National Olympic Committees for representation in Paris 2024, according to their exclusive jurisdiction.

