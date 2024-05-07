



Jeremiah Beasley is a very unique type of transfer, as in a guy who transferred from a school that never even had fall practices. Mizzou was a finalist for Beasley's services last year, but lost to the eventual National Champions Michigan Glutton in June 2023. Beasley was an early enroller in Ann Arbor and arrived on campus in December, but when Jim Harbaugh transferred Chargers On January 23, Beasley decided the new staff wasn't for him and looked elsewhere. And wouldn't you know it? That little school in Columbia, MO, had kept in constant contact with him and was back in his ear as soon as he was in the transfer portal. Funny how things work out, huh? Where it fits: Beasley played running back and linebacker in high school and most of his tape is declining. He's a decent running back and has a good knack for evading tacklers, absorbing hits and being much faster than everyone else, but for now he's being brought in as a linebacker, so we'll have to focus on that. As a linebacker he shows really good instincts. You can see his head constantly moving as he reads the play and (of course) his highlights show a man making the right reads, closing at the right time and eliminating the attacking threat quickly and accurately. In particular, I think there are four or five highlights where he reads a screen pass and absolutely pushes the receiver into the backfield. In addition to a good nose for screens, he has a consistent ability to weave through blocks when sent on a blitz and bend well when rushing from the outside. There wasn't much film on his pass defense, but he showed a good ability to play his zone and crash on the ball when the pass was released. At a supposed 61.230 he moves extremely quickly, but I would have liked to see a few more shots of him absorbing blocks and making the tackle through contact. When hell plays: I'm assuming the presence of Chuck Hicks, Corey Flagg and Triston Newson makes playing time a slim possibility for a freshman, especially with prized freshman linebackers Brian Huff and Nick Rodriguez coming on board at the same time. But the child has talent and speed, and last year's linebackers were sent on blitzes (which requires speed) by the ton. If the speed and disruption he showed in high school translates to college, I can see a scenario where he is used as a situational player, or perhaps as the third/fourth man on the depth chart. What it all means: We like blue chip recruits from outside Mizzous' natural recruiting footprint and Beasley is another guy who fits that bill. The fact that he's also a recruit to a position group that desperately needs reinforcements is another plus. And it only increases the importance of the transfer portal – even if you miss someone coming out of high school, that doesn't mean you can get them back through the portal. Secure another win for Eli Drinkwitz and Transfer U Mizzou.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rockmnation.com/missouri-tigers-football/2024/5/6/24149603/mizzou-football-recruiting-reset-jeremiah-beasley-michigan-transfer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos