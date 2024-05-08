Eagles complete regular season at Eastern Sprints





WORCESTER, Mass.— Five boats representing the Boston College women's rowing team advanced to the Petite Final of the Eastern Sprints on Sunday in Worcester, Massachusetts. The Eagles competed in a field of 16 teams at Lake Quinsigamond, including nationally ranked team Brown. Eagle's Third Varsity 8+ highlighted the action by winning the final with a time of 7:41.731, beating second-place Cornell University by nearly five full seconds. The time would have placed the Eagles third in the grand final behind Northeastern. The Varsity 8+ started the day by recording the seventh fastest heat time. The Eagles' third-place finish in the Petite Finals ended with a time of 7:11.964, 0.8 seconds behind sixth-place Dartmouth in the Grand Finals. BC's Second Varsity 8+ held off Cornell by one second in the Small Final for a close finish to take third place. The Varsity 4+ finished first in the third level final (8:39.720), beating second place Temple on open water. The Second Varsity 4+ and Third Varsity 4+ closed out the day for the Eagles. The second varsity 4+ opened the day and finished fourth in its heat with a time of 8:23.338. The third varsity 4+ held one race and finished with a time of 9:00.607. RESULTS

Varsity 8+- Heat 2

1 RUTGERS 6:46,533

2 DARTMOUTH 6:58.174

3 BOSTON COLLEGE 7:04.016

4 CORNELL 7:09,426

5 DREXEL 7:12,970 Varsity 8+ – Small final

1 GEORGE WASHINGTON 7:04.646

2 URI 7:05.178

3 BOSTON COLLEGE 7:11.964

4 ME ST 7:16,822

5 CORNELL 7:24,730

6 UMASS 7:26,482 Second Varsity 8+- Heat 1

1 BROWN 6:57,649

2 DARTMOUTH 7:15.722

3 URI 7:21.718

4BOSTON COLLEGE 7:28.072

5 TEMPLE 7:40.817 Second Varsity 8+ – Small final

1 NORTHEAST 7:15.267

2 URI 7:16.457

3 BOSTON COLLEGE 7:34.519

4 CORNELL 7:35.189

5G WASHINGTON 7:46.192 Third Varsity 8+- Heat 1

1 BROWN 7:11,774

2 TEMPLE 7:14.570

3 BOSTON COLLEGE 7:16.070

4 COLUMBIA 7:23,445

5 ME ST 7:25,675

6 DARTMOUTH 7:36,665

7 URI 7:51.720 Third Varsity 8+ Petite Final

1 BOSTON COLLEGE 7:41,731

2 CORNELL 7:46,761

3 DARTMOUTH 7:51,207

4G WASHINGTON 7:52.769

5 TEMPLE 7:53,559

6 URI 7:55.979

7 UMASS 8:02.029 Heat 1- Varsity 4+

1 BROWN 7:35,472

2 DARTMOUTH 7:56,032

3 UMASS 7:57,736

4 DREXEL 8:05.680

5 BOSTON COLLEGE 8:15.777 3rd Level Finish – Varsity 4+

1 BOSTON COLLEGE 8:39.720

2 TEMPLE 8:50.159

3 COLGATE 8:57.434

4 MARIST 9:05.631 Heat 2- Second Varsity 4+

1 RUTGERS 7:55.180

2 NORTHEAST 8:11.513

3 URI 8:16.637

4 BOSTON COLLEGE 8:23.338

5 DREXEL 8:28,670 Small Final – Second Varsity 4+

1 URI 8:27.932

2G WASHINGTON 8:32.466

3 UMASS 8:38,162

4 ME ST 8:41.012

5 CORNELL 8:51,580

6 BOSTON COLLEGE 9:01.927 Grand Final – Third Varsity 4+

1 RUTGERS B 7:54.052

2 RUTGERS A 8:08.743

3 BROWN A 8:11,777

4 BROWN B 8:16.223

5 ME ST 8:34,233

6 COLUMBIA 8:34,328

7 BOSTON COLLEGE 9:00.607

