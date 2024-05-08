Worth the wait TFS wins in spectacular fashion to reach Final 4





It took a few days, but the Indians cruised past No. 8 Swainsboro 7-6 in an instant classic, winning the quarterfinal series and clinching a first-ever Final 4. 4th-ranked TFS won the opening match 5-0 on Saturday before starting the second match on Monday. Several lightning delays halted play and the Indians trailed 5-3 in the fourth inning when play was suspended until Tuesday. Andrew Skvarka started the game and ended up giving up 5 unearned runs. Tallulah Falls had scored on a wild pitch in the first inning before the Tigers scored a 5-run third. In the fourth, Chase Pollock had a 2-run double to close the gap, but it marked the start of a blowout delay that hung the game for another day. On Tuesday, he resumed with Pollock still second. Dylan Brooks had a 2-out RBI single to plate Pollock, and a Chris Waldron double brought Brooks home for the tying game. A loaded walk to Gregory Mendez got the game going in the fifth. Skvarka pitched the fifth before Cole Bonitatibus arrived. He worked around a leadoff single in the fifth, but was hit for an unearned run in the sixth as Swainsboro knotted the game at six apiece. In the top of the seventh and TFS at bat, Ashton Roache drew a leadoff walk. A sac bunt brought him into scoring position, and BJ Carver found the game-winner, throwing a 2-strikeout, 2-out pitch to right center for the go-ahead run. Bonitatibus struck out the first two in the bottom half before inducing a flyball to Carver to seal the series. Pollock had two doubles and two RBIs, and Walker scored three runs for TFS, which is now 25-10 on the season and appearing in its first-ever state semifinal. VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS W: Cole Bonitatibus (8-3)

RBI: 2 Chase Pollock, Chris Waldron, BJ Carver, Gregory Mendez, Dylan Brooks

